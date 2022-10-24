“There was no better Hagrid.” Emma Watson pays tribute to Robbie Coltrane – NiT

The actress used social media to remember the years she worked with the Scotsman in the famous “Harry Potter” saga.

Robbie Coltrane, the famous Hagrid from “Harry Potter”, died this Friday, October 14, at the age of 72. By playing the beloved giant of the sorcerers saga, the actor won the respect of the audience, but also of his colleagues. Emma Watson, who also participated in this saga, used social media to pay tribute to the actor in a moving way, sharing some of her favorite memories.

“Robbie was like the funniest uncle I’ve ever had, but most of all he was deeply affectionate and affectionate with me as a child and as an adult,” the Brit wrote in her Instagram stories. “I will miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your laughter and your hugs. You made us a family. You know that’s what you were for us.”

Watson also remembers the kindness of the eternal Hagrid during the recording of the scenes, as well as the talent he showed during the several years they worked on the films based on the books by JK Rowling. “There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione,” he concluded.

The tribute caused several reactions among fans of the saga, who were moved and shared the words of the actress.