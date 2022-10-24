“They need to pay more than BRL 100MI”; Real Madrid can sign Arrascaeta’s ‘partner’ from Flamengo

As a result of the quality presented on the field, the Spaniards want in any way to make the contract with Rubro-Negro

O Flamengo is getting ready for another Libertadores final that promises to be very disputed, given the duel between those involved that took place recently for the Copa do Brasil. On that occasion, after a 0 to 0 at Maracanã, the team led by Dorival Júnior won the classification inside the Arena da Baixada, with a great goal from Pedro.

The intention is to be more effective, since the duel, which you can watch live on Star+, will be in a single game, that is, any mistake can cost the cup. It is worth remembering that Mais Querido has a clash in the middle of the week against Santos, with some holders being able to participate, but the head, without a doubt, is 100% turned towards the Hurricane.

Extracampo, information has been heating up behind the scenes: as published by Coluna do Fla, the Real Madrid still keep an eye on the signing of João Gomespartner of Arrascaeta, Thiago Maia and Everton Ribeiro in the midfield, being able to make a proposal soon, but knowing that the Cariocas want to profit a lot from the youngster, that is, the Europeans need to pay more than R$ 100 million:

“The current champion of the Champions League must send a proposal to Flamengo in the window of the beginning of the European season, which takes place in the middle of the year. Knowing the greed over João Gomes, the leaders plan to cash in on the midfielder. Currently, the athlete is valued by the international market at up to 20 million euros (about R$ 103.53 million at the current price)..

Despite the strong interest from Real Madrid, other teams are moving for João Gomes. Recently, scouts for Bayer Leverkusen, from Germany, were in Brazil to closely follow the steering wheel’s football. The club’s representatives watched the goalless draw with Corinthians, in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final, and Flamengo’s 1-0 victory over Atlético-MG, for the Brasileirão. In addition to the Spanish and German clubs, the name of the red-black has already been ventilated in the English Liverpool and Manchester United”reported the aforementioned website.

If you didn’t get a ticket for the Libertadores final, don’t worry, you can watch it live by clicking here.