Thiago Rodrigues reveals that he received a proposal from a Serie A club and talks about the future at Vasco | Vasco



Thiago Rodrigues, Vasco’s goalkeeper – Daniel Ramalho/CR Vasco da Gama

Thiago Rodrigues, Vasco’s goalkeeperDaniel Ramalho/CR Vasco da Gama

Published 10/23/2022 11:54

Rio – Goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues went through ups and downs like most Vasco players in Serie B. With two rounds to go, Cruz-Maltino is very close to securing access and this raises questions about the future. Like Anderson Conceição, Thiago Rodrigues also has a renewal clause in his contract. However, he lost sight of the future, as he aroused the interest of another giant of Brazilian football.

“I can’t say for sure, but there’s some trigger (clause) in the contract for next year. We’ll wait to talk, after access, very calmly and calmly. I had some things, two months ago, from teams from Serie A to leave Vasco, clubs of the size, the magnitude of Vasco, and I preferred to stay to finish this project that we started. São Paulo came with this interest and I wanted to stay. There’s this trigger issue, but let’s finish this project, which is to go up with Vasco, confirm this access and then sit down very calmly with Paulo Bracks to talk about the future”, revealed Thiago Rodrigues to LANCE!, who added.

“We had a contact from São Paulo, but we preferred to stay because of the project built since the beginning of the year. We came here believing, we planted, we experienced several good phases here and we are reaping this. elite is very important to me.”

Thiago Rodrigues was decisive in the victory over Criciúma, last Saturday, in São Januário, by 2 to 1. The goalkeeper performed at least two miracles, one when the game was 1 to 0 and another, at the end, when Vasco already was winning. The player commented on the defenses, stating that they were the most important in his trajectory at Cruz-Maltino.

“There were two special defenses, they will be in my top-5, top-3 of the year. This one, due to the magnitude of the game, which put us one step away from access, really moves us and makes it more special. I think it was the The last one, but the first one was very difficult, because I was passing the ball, but I can take it off. The last one had a degree of difficulty and the importance was greater because it was after the turn, at the end of the game. So it was more difficult”, said.