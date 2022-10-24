TikTok Scam: Know to beware of Frauds

TikTok has been a huge success since it was launched about 6 years ago. It is no wonder that it is one of the most downloaded apps in our country. With so much backlash, it has obviously managed to attract the attention of cybercriminals, who are always looking for opportunities to commit theft. This time they are using the TikTok scam.

O TikTok scam, like other moves in general, can easily attack unsuspecting victims. With this, most of the time, they end up losing money, dignity, reputation and, at most, the account. And for you to prevent yourself, Notícias Concursos, in this Friday’s article (21), will show you the ways in which criminals are acting. Check it out.

TikTok scam has been scaring users

Here are some of the most common ways of applying the scam in the app. Discover and pay attention:

cryptocurrencies

Wanting to get rich quickly and easily is everyone’s dream. But some people who think this way end up becoming the target of thieves who will “teach” you how to get rich quickly.

Cryptocurrency has grown (and plummeted) in recent months. Thus, it is important to think a little before moving forward with any business of this type. Let’s imagine: Would Elon Musk give $2 million worth of Bitcoin to gift someone he doesn’t even know?

phishing

Many SMS and emails are sent randomly in order to reach the inbox of a user of the app. Messages offer account verification badges, sponsorships and more followers.

However, when the person receives the message and ends up clicking on the link that was sent, there is a redirect to sites that ask for the account login information. If the victim does not have two-factor authentication enabled, unfortunately the criminals will have control of the account, even managing to block the real user.

TikTok Bots

Bots (they are small virtual “robots”) create accounts in the app in order to interact with specific users. The intention is to make them believe that the communication is with someone real.

Bots ask victims for confidential information or even suggest something so that they are redirected to fraudulent websites. That’s when they try to steal the information or install malware on the smartphone.

fake piracy app

Attention has to be redoubled when downloading apps whose link comes from TikTok. Many of these apps are fake, especially if they are offered by accounts that claim the apps are paid but can be downloaded for free. Generally, what is installed on the cell phone is malware that can give a lot of headache.

fake celebrity

The coup is becoming frequent. Cybercriminals duplicate the entire contents of a celebrity’s accounts in order to deceive victims. They intentionally want to gain a large following. So, before discovery, they use the platform and promote more scams.

Tips for not falling into traps

It seems difficult to steal someone’s TikTok login, but it’s not. Especially if the user doesn’t have that two-factor authentication. That’s why it’s very important to enable this authentication to protect the account. The extra protection helps to limit scammers if they try to steal the reset code that is sent to the phone. That’s because they will also have to have access to the code sent to the email if they want to access the account.

Despite getting to be something obvious, it is very valid to remember that this TikTok scam It’s done by malicious people. No real platform will communicate and ask for personal and account details, and it won’t ask for passwords or access codes. Be careful!