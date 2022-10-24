Trio worries Botafogo for the final straight of the Brazilian; Lucas Fernandes is the one who has the most chances of still acting

The coach Luís Castro may have important embezzlements in the final stretch of the Brazilian championship. The problem is concentrated in the midfield sector. the steering wheel Danilo Barbosain addition to socks Lucas Fernandes and Edward concern the medical department.

Scorer of the first goal, Eduardo was substituted feeling a muscle problem in the second half of the 2-2 draw with Fluminense, at Maracanã. In a press conference, the Portuguese coach spoke about the player.

– Worry. The season may or may not have ended. If it’s a muscle problem, he’ll be out until the end of the championship. We hope not. Sometimes injuries deceive us. I’m not from the health department, I’m not a doctor, but my experience in football is that when a player turns out the way he did, in that case I think the worst, if it’s better, it’s good.

Lucas Fernandes and Danilo Barbosa are also having muscle problems. Of the two, Lucas is the one who has more conditions to still play in the Brasileirão, which ends on November 13th due to the Qatar World Cup.

O Botafogo still face Bragantino (c), Cuiabá (c), Atlético-MG (f), Santos (c) and Athletico (f).

The most expensive signing in Botafogo’s history, midfielder Patrick de Paula started and played regularly against Fluminense. He had not been on the field since July 30, in a game valid for the first round of the return trip, against Corinthians, in São Paulo. Patrick lost some games because of Bell’s Paralysis and others by decision of Luís Castro, who publicly showed that he was not enjoying the athlete’s performance in training.

Del Piage played 14 matches in the Brazilian Championship, three as a starter. He was the author of the winning goal by 1 to 0 over Goiás, in Goiânia.