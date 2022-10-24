Tropical Storm Roslyn leaves two dead in Mexico | World

Two dead, homes and businesses damaged, landslides on roads, flooding and the fall of trees and utility poles left this Sunday in Mexico Tropical Storm Roslyn, which, at dawn, had made landfall as a hurricane in the Pacific state of Nayarit.
“We have confirmed a death in the municipality of Rosamorada,” State Security Secretary Jorge Benito Rodríguez said in statements broadcast by public television. The Directorate of Citizen Protection and Firefighters confirmed, in turn, that an 80-year-old man lost his life when a structure collapsed in his residence, located on the island of Mexcaltitán.
A truck is seen overturned on a highway after the passage of Hurricane Roslyn in Tecuala, in the state of Nayarit, Mexico (Photo: Liberto Urena/Reuters)
According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) bulletin at 00:00 GMT (21:00 GMT), Roslyn was downgraded to a tropical depression upon entering northern Mexico. The phenomenon was located 95 km from the city of Torreón, registered sustained winds of 55 km/h and should dissipate during the night.
Civil Defense authorities in the states of Nayarit and Jalisco, the most affected by the phenomenon, reported material damage, occasional flooding, falling trees and landslides that interrupted traffic on some highways.
Hurricane Roslyn wreaked havoc on Mexico’s Pacific coast (Photo: Hugo Cervantes/Reuters)