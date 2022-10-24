TSMC stops chip production for Chinese company responsible for powerful GPU

Biren is a GPU manufacturer capable of surpassing the NVIDIA A100

According to information released this Monday (24), TSMC stopped shipping 7nm chips for the Chinese company Biren. The manufacturer is responsible for the BR100, the most powerful GPU in the world and, theoretically, capable of surpassing the NVIDIA A100.

Bloomberg exclusively reported on TSMC’s decision. According to the website, the interruption took place for TSMC to comply with US regulatory resolutions. The US Commerce Department last month announced its desire to “keep advanced technologies out of the wrong hands”.

At the time, the spokesman for China’s trade minister, Shu Jieting, said he was completely opposed to the American comments. “The United States continues to abuse its export control measures to restrict the export of semiconductors to China, which China firmly opposes.”

Biren produces GPUs to compete with NVIDIA and AMD

Biren is responsible for the design of the BR100 and BR104 GPUs and seeks to develop hardware capable of working with AI and machine learning, competing with models from NVIDIA and AMD.

During the year 2022, the United States is again imposing strong sanctions against China. China says the US is trying to keep high-end chips out of the country. This further complicates the delicate political situation between China and Taiwan.

So far, China has not officially commented on TSMC’s decision. If what was disclosed by the Bloomberg portal was correct, we may be facing new problems. policies involving the two countries.

The United States considers some companies, such as Huawei, a risk to the country’s national security and is trying to impose severe sanctions against several Chinese companies, including the drone maker DJI. It is not possible to say with certainty that TSMC actually stopped sending chips to Biren, but if it is true, the Chinese government will not be very happy with this decision.

Source: Bloomberg, Phone Arena