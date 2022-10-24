Understand the mistrust behind the incognito tab

The internet offers many facilities, such as purchasing products and services from anywhere, in an uncomplicated way. Another positive point in relation to virtual media is the possibility of communicating with anyone in a matter of seconds. However, in addition to being positive, the exposure of data causes some insecurity in Internet users, who seek to understand if there is really commitment on the part of resource developers.

The beginning of a controversy

Recently, Google CEO Sundar Pichai received some emails questioning the conduct related to the incognito tab. This tool is offered so that no one leaves traces when performing online activities. However, the initiative that has existed for a few years until today has not convinced experts and part of those who feel supervised.

Admitting certain miscommunications

The truth is that this functionality faces communication problems, so it doesn’t necessarily fulfill the objective of keeping your access anonymous. The very symbol of spy and communication present when opening a protected tab, demonstrates that leaks can occur, either by the internet provider or other attempts of interception.

The problems just started

In court, the company faces several complaints and lawsuits, aimed at questioning its loyalty to customers. If the rules page appears to generate more than one interpretation, the Google need to provide to the community. Firstly, in Portuguese the word ”anonymous” already forges a certain distance in relation to the real possibilities of this mechanism.

What is the company’s opinion?

While I assume the guidelines may seem confusing in certain countries, changes to the feature are unlikely to be official anytime soon. They are more likely to decide to change the initial text and reinforce the risks of data theft. Regarding the monitoring done by the system itself, Pichai guarantees that all records are permanently deleted after closing the browser.