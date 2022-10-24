Understand the relationship between the Crimean war and the current conflict in Ukraine

Think of a war in which one of the world’s powerful military machines, Russia, seeking to expand its southern borders, attacks a much more fragile nation in the region close to Crimea. Analysts around the world are betting on a quick and devastating victory for Moscow. But then things start to go wrong. The motivated defending forces offered surprising resistance, while the Russians proved hesitant and incompetent. The extensive supply lines coming from the north are the target of attacks and, mired in the mud, are unable to bring food and ammunition to the front line. Russian weapons are outdated and inferior to defenders, supplied by Western powers such as Italy, France and the United Kingdom.

If the above description seems to refer to the current war in Ukraine, it was actually the Crimean War a century and a half ago that I was thinking about. Fought between the Russian and Ottoman Turk empires, it began in October 1853, and would drag on for nearly three years. It was the bloodiest war in the West, between the Napoleonic and 1st World War. And it was not easy for the Turks and their European allies (the Crimean war was the scene of one of the most notorious failures in British military history, the Battle of Balaclava, with the so-called “Charge of the Light Brigade”, which would yield movies). But when it ended, the end result was the defeat of the tsar’s armies. In the tragic accounting of that conflict, the invaders buried at least 450,000 soldiers, while the attacked country and its allies lost less than half of that. A young Russian officer serving in the Russian ranks, named Leo Tolstoywould use his experiences in that war to write the Tales of Sevastopohe, years later, War and peace.

An officer during the Crimean War, Tolstoy drew on his experience to produce the masterpiece ‘War and Peace Photograph: Estadão collection

As in the past, the current Russian army, before the invasion of Ukraine, caused reverence and fear. And, by attacking a weaker opponent, it led most scholars to bet on a lightning victory. In Brazil, for example, the Army Doctrine Center predicted that Kiev would fall in ten days. Why was it so wrong? Of course (again, as in the past) there was decisive support from Western powers to the attacked country. It is also true that the Ukrainians proved to be efficient and combative. But the story, which most analysts have ignored, may perhaps provide some answers. For starters, it will show that Russia was never invincible.

Well, if it’s true that in the 19th century the Russians won napoleon (and they didn’t do it alone) and in the 20th century they defeated Hitler (and again they weren’t alone), it’s also true that after the Crimea the Russians took a real beating from Japan in 1905, and that the massive casualties suffered in the 1st World War (1914-18) would lead to the downfall of the tsar and theBolshevik evolution. Likewise, towards the end of the 20th century, the Russians would suffer such setbacks, in the quagmire of Afghanistan, that many analysts consider that failed adventure to be the main cause of the collapse of the Soviet Union. That is, if throughout history Russia has won important wars, it has also suffered equally important defeats. And today, as in the past, Russian military prestige has taken a huge hit after the wars began.

If throughout history Russia has won important wars, it has also suffered equally important defeats.

Continues after advertising

The history of the Crimean War and the current events in Ukraine have even more points in common and, again, it is striking that few people have noticed and sought to conclude anything from it. Two good exceptions were the journalist Greg Myre, in the North American portal NPR, and the scholar Ted Widmer, in the English newspaper The Guardian. If the similarities between Russian performances in two wars separated by one hundred and fifty years were only geographical, it would not be worth delving into the topic. But they are more than that. Moreover, it can be argued that in Crimea many of the elements that help to understand the current Russian difficulties in Ukraine were already present.

Putin, more than just an authoritarian leader, has already said that he intends to be the reissue of the most emblematic of tsars, Peter the Great. (1672-1725), the main responsible for making Russia, from a remote and unimpressive Asian kingdom, a European power. But the war in Ukraine shows that Putin is, in fact, trying to imitate Catherine the Great (1729-96), Peter’s future successor. For it was in her reign that the Russians began to look more closely at the South. Until that moment, the focus of the country was the Baltic (on whose shores Peter had St. Petersburg built). But just look at the map to realize that the Baltic is small, full of curves and shared by many nations, with a very narrow outlet to the Atlantic, squeezed between Germany, Sweden and Denmark.

As Russia is “in the back”, the country’s vulnerability to an eventual maritime blockade was considerable. In the south, on the other hand, was the Black Sea, connected to the Mediterranean by the Bosphorus Strait. Black rule, therefore, could make Russia a Mediterranean power. And the Crimean peninsula, which for millennia had belonged to the Greeks, Phoenicians, Romans, Goths, Huns, Byzantines, Genoese, etc., at that time was dominated by the Tatars, vassals of the Sultan of Istanbul. In a few years, mixing diplomacy, corruption of leaders, forced migrations and armed actions, led by Prince Potemkin, Catherine’s right-hand man and lover, the Russians conquered the region. Cities present in the war news today, such as Sevastopol, Mariupol and Odessa were built at that time.

‘The Thin Red Line’, painting by Robert Gibb from 1881, depicts Scottish heroes in the Crimean War (1854)

The Russians did not intend to stop and, if the Turks were the main losers, the Western powers were worried about the expansion, in the South and in the Balkans, of the Empire of the Tsars. As is now the case, the mutual distrust between the Western and Russian diplomatic corps was enormous: Moscow saw the West trying to encircle and undermine Russia, the West saw Russia intending to expand at all costs. Until, in 1853, under the pretext of protecting Orthodox Christians, the Russians attacked Crimea, but they did not count on the fierce resistance of the Turks, much less on the intervention of France, the United Kingdom and Italy. Although, as now, Russian forces were numerically superior, the British fleet soon imposed dominance at sea; French soldiers fought better; the allies’ weapons were superior (since Russia had not yet reached the Industrial Revolution); Western armies, particularly at the mid-officer level, were more professional; the Allies were supplied by sea without mishap, while the Russians relied on mule troops to bring ammunition and food over a thousand kilometers, as there were no railroads. Despite all the differences that a century and a half imposes, it is a situation very similar to what happens today.

But there is one more element that brings the realities of the two conflicts closer together, which is the profound authoritarianism prevailing in Russia, the only western country to have ever experienced true democracy. The February 1917 Revolution, which overthrew the tsar with a liberal project, only lived in fits and starts until October of that year, when the Bolsheviks took power. AND the end of the Soviet Union in 1991, gave way to a fragile democracy that lasted only until Putin was elected in 2000 and began to undermine institutions from within.

Demonstration by communists from all over the world on November 7, 2017, on the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution. They departed from Finland Station and went to where the cruiser Aurora is docked, in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Photograph: CRISTIANO DAYS/STAY

Continues after advertising

Authoritarianism here is not an abstraction without consequences. It gives rise to high doses of corruption, present in the promotion of some officers, to the detriment of others, or in the purchase of equipment and supplies that are often overpriced and of inferior quality, as the researcher Polina Beliakova pointed out. Something that stands out, War and peace, is how Tolstoy described battles. According to him, what reigned was absolute chaos, in which the generals of neither side had any idea, in fact, about what was happening. That might be true at times, but if chance always counted, Napoleon’s French would not have won virtually every battle in the years before the invasion of Russia. My hypothesis is that Tolstoy’s view was shaped by his experience in Crimea, serving in the disorganized, backward, and inefficient Russian army.

In 1853, as in 2022, the Russians could mainly count on the country’s endless dimensions and a large human stock to produce soldiers; but today, as before, Russian generals communicate poorly with middle officers, to whom they give little autonomy. In the past, as today, corruption is widespread and undermines conditions on the front lines. Then, as now, armaments shine brighter on military parades than on battlefields; In the 19th century, as in the 21st, the civilian population and soldiers suffer from the censorship of the media, because it is one thing, in a war, to keep certain information secret, and quite another, it is no one else to believe what the government speaks. In the Crimean and Ukrainian wars, the best thing the Russian military could have done to maintain its prestige was not to have started them. In Crimea they lost; in Ukraine we don’t know what the outcome will be, even though the Russians are getting beaten up, because, in the end, they still have a lot of resources, including the nuclear arsenal. But even if they still win, with all the setbacks they have suffered, their prestige will be badly damaged.