Understand why installing a solar energy system will now avoid the ‘sun tax’

The consumer who adheres to the technology of generation of solar energy until January 6, 2023 will guarantee, for more than two decades, the exemption of costs related to distribution. This is what Law nº 14.300/2022 provides, enacted on January 7 this year, which became known as the Legal Framework for Distributed Generation.

In fact, this law established the legal framework for microgeneration and distributed mini-generation, the SCEE (Electric Energy Compensation System) and the PERS (Social Renewable Energy Program). It also authorized all consumers in the country to produce their own energy from renewable sources.

Currently, if the customer uses solar energy in the form of distributed generation, he is exempt from paying tariffs. The On-Grid solar energy system, which is the most used, connects the generated photovoltaic energy to the public energy grid, so that the customer/producer can be part of the credit compensation system – exchange the energy that he generates for more system energy when it cannot produce enough.





With the law, the main change affects consumers who have, or intend to install, in their homes, this type of solar energy generation system, connected to the conventional electricity distribution network. After January 6, a tariff, which became popularly known as the “solar energy tax” or “sun tax”, will be charged on the electricity bill of those who produce energy, for the use of this network.

“From this milestone, there will be an escalation for the new systems installed, which will start to pay for the use of the distribution system”, explains Ricardo David, electrical engineer, director of Elev and former president of Abesco (Brazilian Association of Service Companies of Energy Conservation).

There are, however, ways of postponing this obligation: those who already have a system installed, or adhere to solar technology until January 6, will be exempt from these costs for more than two decades, until 2045, that is, they maintain the conditions of the current rules until there. But it is not enough just to install the equipment, it is necessary to request the opinion of access to the own solar generation system by the end of the term.

As of 2045, those who already generated solar energy at home or started producing until January 6, 2023, will begin to receive a gradual and staggered charge on the energy injected into the electricity grid. The name of the charge is TUSD Wire B (Distribution System Usage Tariff), and is related to the use of the entire energy concessionaire’s infrastructure (cables, poles, etc.), necessary to transport the surplus generated energy.

Ricardo David says that there is still time for the installation of solar panels. “The costs of installing a solar system vary by geographic location. In regions where the solar incidence is high, they tend to be more economical, as they generate more energy. On average, current costs range from R$4 to R$5 per peak Watt”, says the engineer.

Anyone who cannot install a solar power generation system now, with less than 100 days before the deadline, need not worry, as the access request can be made at any time. The difference is the exemption from charging the TUSD Fio B until 2045. But, whoever makes the request within the following six months, will still have eight years of exemption before paying the TUSD Fio B. From the 19th month after the publication of the law, this period drops to six years.





It is worth it?

André Cavalcanti, CEO of Elétron Energy, says that, even with taxation, solar energy continues to be a more economical alternative, in addition to being better for the environment. “There is enormous potential to be unlocked when it comes to solar energy. We want to invest more than BRL 900 million in renewable energy projects by 2024, in addition to consolidating other projects in photovoltaic, wind and hydroelectric sources”, he emphasizes.

Ricardo David says that, in practice, solar energy will continue to pay off, due to the large savings on the electricity bill. Today, the exemption or compensation of charges represents up to 62% of the energy tariff, and after the milestone, solar energy will still guarantee up to 38% savings.

For a middle-class family, the investment may seem too high, but those who work in the sector guarantee that it pays off in the long run. “Solar panels generally have a 25-year manufacturer’s efficiency guarantee, that is, the manufacturer guarantees that, in 25 years, the plate will produce at least 85% of the rated energy it generated at the beginning of its useful life,” he explains. José Otávio Bustamante, the CEO of the startup from Minas Gerais Juntos Energia, says that in California, Germany and other countries in Europe there are solar plants that are 30, 35 and 40 years old, which are still generating energy.

Juntos is a shared energy company, which takes the energy produced in solar and wind farms to homes and small businesses. This makes it possible, according to the company itself, to save up to 20% in the electricity bill compared to the cost of energy supplied by the concessionaires.

According to information from Absolar (Brazilian Photovoltaic Solar Energy Association), this energy generation technology is already present in 5,502 municipalities in all Brazilian states. The leaders in installed power are, respectively: Minas Gerais, São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul, Mato Grosso and Santa Catarina.