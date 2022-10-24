Upcoming V3? Motorola to launch two foldable phones in 2023 | Cell

Unlike previous years, Motorola is expected to launch two foldable phones in 2023, according to the rumor published by influencer Evan Blass, known for his hits on the smartphone industry. According to the post, the two models would be being addressed internally by the codenames Juno and Venus. So far, however, there is no information about the release date, price or in which countries they should arrive.

There is also no way to predict what the technical specifications of the two devices will be and the design of each one. The website Android Police recalls that Motorola has strong competition in the Asian market from other manufacturers in the foldable segment, such as Oppo, Xiaomi and Huawei, and disputes the global market with Samsung, which dominates 88% of sales worldwide.

The South Korean manufacturer has been releasing two foldable phones a year since the beginning, with the current models being the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which has a compact look and shell shape, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which looks like a tablet when it’s open. Blass, in turn, cannot predict whether Motorola will follow this same path, and launch versions with different sizes.

Motorola is set to launch the Motorola Razr 2022 in Europe and the US soon, after a lukewarm launch in China in August of this year, as the Android Police website pointed out. The current model is known internally by the codename Maven.

At the same time that the post-pandemic heated up the cell phone trade, the foldable ones were also benefited, by supplying a demand for devices with a more premium proposal and with exclusive items. According to the report released in March 2022, the foldables industry saw a 309% increase in sales in 2021 compared to the previous year.

with information from Android Police