‘Ursa Major’: Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Xochitl Gomez to Star in Sci-Fi Thriller

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mary Elizabeth Winstead (‘Birds of Prey’) and Xochitl Gomez (‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’) will star in a sci-fi thriller titled ‘Ursa Major‘.

in the plot, winstead and Gomez will play Charlie and Natalie, a mother and daughter fighting for survival on an Earth-like planet as they try to hide from a group of relentless hunters with the added threat of an impending and deadly storm looming.

The problem is that Natalie, now a teenager, begins to question her mother’s decisions, as well as her explanation of who they are, how they got where they are and what they need to do to survive.

The screenplay is written by the newcomer Colleen O’Brientogether with Patrick Somerville and Katie Frenchseries writers’Station Eleven‘.

The direction is in charge of the brothers jonathan and Josh Baker (‘Kin’), while production is on behalf of Somerville, John Finemore, Mason Novick, Allen Fisher and Brian Steinbergrepresentatives of XYZ Films.

For now, there is still no information about the rest of the cast and no premiere forecast, as the project is looking for partners for distribution through sales on Toronto International Film Festival.

