US school shooting leaves three dead, including suspect

At least two people died Monday and six were injured when a gunman opened fire at a St. Louis, United States, according to the city’s police commissioner, Mike Sack, who said officers shot and killed the suspect.

Police responded to an active shooter call at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School at 9:10 am (11:10 am ET).

When agents arrived, students were running out of the school. They told officers the gunman had a “long gun”, Sack said during a press conference after the incident.

Officers exchanged fire with the gunman and fatally wounded him, Sack said. Still according to the commissioner, the suspect, who has not been identified, was about 20 years old.

A math teacher at the school, named David Williams, who was present at the time of the attack, said he heard multiple gunshots coming from outside the room he was in, as well as hearing a man shout that “everyone was going to die”. , according to information from the St.Louis Post-Dispatch website.

Victims who were shot and injured by shrapnel were hospitalized.



