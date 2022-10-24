USDA sees strong, above-expected weekly soybean shipments despite…

The USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) brought its updated numbers on weekly shipments of soybeans, corn and wheat this Monday (24) and the oilseed numbers came strong and surpassing the range expected by the market. In the week ended October 20, 2,888,829 million tons were shipped, while expectations ranged from 1 million to 2 million tons. Compared to the previous week, volume also increased substantially.

“Large soybean shipments last week, one of the biggest in weekly volumes and well above expectations,” said international commodities specialist Karen Braun. And she also claims that 1.33 million tons were shipped in the Gulf and another 1.22 million through Pacific ports. “Last week we saw shipments surpass, for the first time in the 2022/23 harvest, the average for the period. And 75% of the total was destined for China”, she added.

Weekly US soybean shipments – Chart: Karen Braun

In every business year, US shipments reach 7,600,918 million tons, still 12% lower than a year ago.

The United States also shipped 470,623 tons of corn and the volume was within traders’ projections of 350,000 to 650,000 tons. “Corn shipments came in low and there is no way to predict a positive trend, at least for now. as the 2017/18 harvest showed. This season started off bad and only got stronger later. The market is also attentive if the export agreement to the corridor at Ukrainian ports is renewed next month”, says Karen.

Weekly US Corn Shipments – Chart: Karen Braun

The USDA also informs that the country has already shipped 3,768,124 million tons of cereal each season, a volume that is 22% below the same period last year.

Also according to this Monday’s bulletin, the US also shipped 125,582 tons of wheat, below market expectations of 200,000 to 500,000 tons. In the accumulated of the commercial year, the North American shipments of the grain already reach 9,491,684 million tons, 0.5% less than a year ago.

The still low numbers of grain shipments by the United States also reflect the current concerns about the low level of the Mississippi River. Dry weather persists, worsening the situation and preventing the flow of the new crop from being more intense.

LOGÍSTICA AINDA COMPROMETIDA NO MISSISSIPPPI

“A seca nos EUA continua preocupando o lado logístico americano, pois o fluxo do rio Mississipi está cada vez mais baixo, o que ajuda a pressionar as cotações e eleva drasticamente os prêmios no Golfo”, afirma o diretor geral do Grupo Labhoro, Ginaldo Sousa.

As filas de barcaças continuam crescendo em diversos pontos do rio – que costuma movimentar, anualmente, 500 milhões de toneladas de carga avaliadas em US$ 100 bilhões, segundo dados do governo norte-americano – e impedindo que os números sejam mais fortes, levando, inclusive, os analistas e consultores de mercado a afirmarem que o USDA poderia vir, nos próximos boletins mensais de oferta e demanda, a revisarem para baixo as estimativas para as exportações dos EUA de soja e milho.

“A indústria está incorrendo em impactos catastróficos na capacidade dos barcos, o que, por sua vez, diminuirá drasticamente a produtividade de toneladas-milha para os rios interiores”, afirmou a ACBL (American Commercial Barges Line) – uma das maiores companhias de transporte hidroviário dos EUA – ao portal DTN The Progressive Farmer.

Apesar de as poucas barcaças que podem circular estarem circulando com volumes menores de grãos, os custos pagos por elas continuam os mesmos e boa parte disso tem ficado a cargo dos produtores norte-americanos. Em plena colheita, muitos têm tido elevados custos logísticos, ao mesmo tempo em que têm tido de bsucar outras alternativas de estocagem de sua produção, já que a mesma não escoa como deveria agora.

“O sistema precisa de 40a 60 dias de chuvas consistentes para se recuperar. Neste ponto, claro, quaisquer volumes irão ajudar, mas a possibilidade de navegação será, literalmente, determinada no dia a dia”, disse ao portal americano o representantes da Russell Marine Group, Tom Russell.