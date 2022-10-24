Vasco and 777 Partners try to take over Maracanã – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Consortium aims to improve stadium management and administration for 20 years

Maracanã, stage of the fourth championship of the Flamengo for the Copa do Brasil, has been competitive among the clubs in Rio in recent months. Vasco and 777 Partners signed a partnership with W. Torre to bid for the Sacred Temple, and the engineering company that is part of the agreement is the first stadium operator with recognized competence to enter with a proposal of this type.

The name of the consortium created is ‘Maracanã for All’, in order to criticize the current situation, which has only Flamengo and Fluminense with a closed deal with the stadium. According to Vasco’s proposal, all other associations will pay the same rent as Alvinegro Carioca, and the agreement sought to manage it is for 20 years.

In addition to the partnership with W. Torre, Vasco with the investment company also signed a collaboration with Legends, a world reference in the management of large arenas. Examples of the administration are the TD Garden, in the matches of the Boston Celtics (USA), in the NBA, the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England, in addition to the stadiums of Real Madrid (ESP), Roma (ITA) and Yankees (USA) , in MLB (Major League Baseball).

Focusing on issues on the field, the Flamengo has a commitment to Santos, precisely in Maracanã. The match takes place this Tuesday (25), at 21:45 (Brasilia time). More than 31,000 tickets have already been sold for the duel, which marks the last meeting with the red-black crowd before the squad leaves for Ecuador to play in the Libertadores final on Saturday (29). Coluna do Fla, as usual, has the live broadcast of the game, on Youtube.