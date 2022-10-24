Video shows the effects on Brazil if all the Earth’s ice melts

The risk of the continuous melting of ice shelves in colder regions of the planet and the rise in sea level already threatens coastal regions around the world – and may have its effects even in Brazil.

A study published in Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans issued the warning that the melting of the Pine Island glacier, located in Antarctica, alone could cause the sea level to rise by almost 50 centimeters.

To exemplify the danger of climate change, the channel Science Insider, on YouTube, produced the video below where it simulates what would happen if all the ice on the planet melted. If this extreme scenario really happens, the sea would be a frightening 65 meters above its current level.

In the specific case of Brazil, in addition to the sea advancing on the beaches along the entire coast of the country, a large part of the states Amapá, Pará and Amazonas, in addition to Rio Grande do Sul, would be underwater.

The problem, of course, would not be restricted to our country. Argentina would also have much of its territory submerged, including the capital Buenos Aires – completely disappearing from the map. The same would happen with Dakar, in Senegal; Calcutta, India; Shanghai, China; Miami, USA; among many other cities.

According to estimates by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the estimate is that the sea could rise more than one meter by the end of this century. As little as it may seem – far from the 65 meters in the video – this elevation is already considered significant and worrying, and could lead to entire areas along the coast being submerged or, at least, more exposed to the oceans.

In March, for example, a block of ice the size of the city of Rio de Janeiro broke off from East Antarctica. It was 1,200 km² and caught the attention of scientists for having broken up in an area that was considered stable on the icy continent.