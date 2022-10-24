Vikings: Actress reveals the real reason behind her character’s departure from the series

After playing the character Lagertha for six seasons on “Vikings,” the actress Katheryn Winnick decided to leave the cast during the opening episodes of the last cycle. In an interview (via: MLACTU) the star revealed the real reason behind his departure.

Winnick believed that Lagertha would die in season four, as the series focused on the story of Ragnar Lothbrok’s children. With the possibility of directing one of the episodes of season 6, she then made a decision.

“I thought she would come out in Season 4, when the show became more focused on Ragnar’s children, but I convinced myself to go along with the proposal to direct an episode.”started the star.

In the sequel, she explained why her character died in the plot.

“I really wanted to direct and I didn’t want to be in the episode I was directing, so it was time to say goodbye. Leaving was always, always, always part of the plan.”explained Katheryn.

The actress already knew that her character would die in the plot, as the script itself predicted this with the prophecy made by the Seer of Kattegat. Despite this, she revealed that she was not upset and only questioned when it would happen.

“I wasn’t upset when they told me they were going to pull me out of the series. We were talking about this for a while. In fact, I asked myself, ‘When am I leaving?he added.

