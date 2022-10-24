Want the best TV to watch World Cup matches at home? Discover Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K range

O World Cup is coming and many people can’t wait to get together with family and friends to watch the games. Thinking of all the fans who are preparing for the championship, the Samsung presents the perfect solution to make your experience with much more shine and definition: the complete lines of Neo QLED and Neo QLED 8K TVs.

The TV models in these lines represent a revolution in picture standards. Get ready to feel like you’re inside the stadiums, seeing every move with a realism you’ve never seen before – and from inside your own home.

Discover below all the news of these devices that are the most technological and modern than Samsung and that will transform the way you watch TV.

Meet the Neo QLED 8K QN900B

Imagine the TV of the future. That giant, in which the image has extreme contrast and brightnesswith ultra definition and full integration with the environment. All this so that your home movie sessions or relaxing moments with your family are perfect and with all the technology resources you need. That’s what Samsung brings, in the present, with the TV Neo QLED 8K QN900B.

The most advanced model of the brand is available in two versions of sizes, 75 and 85 inches. The TV has bold design, just 1.5 cm thick¹ across its entire length and with no cables showing². In addition, the almost invisible edges generate the effect of “infinite screen” and make the device a wild card that easily adapts to any environment and decoration style.

Another novelty of the equipment is the possibility of displaying almost 6 thousand digital works, in NFT. The action is the result of a partnership with Nifty Gateway, an online platform for auctioning digital assets, and comes to bring even more beauty and harmony to your home. This is the first and only native NFTs marketplace on a TV and some works can be purchased through payment, to learn more visit the website.

Images like you’ve never seen

The image quality on this model is remarkable. With Neo QLED technology, each conventional LED is replaced by 40 Samsung exclusive mini LEDs. The result is impressive, with a much more precise black and a perfect shine even in bright environments.

It is worth remembering that, during the Football World Cup, all games will be broadcast here during daytime hours. Therefore, the Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900B can be the ideal companion to bring perfect images of matches, with maximum brightness³, vivid colors, in addition to much more contrast and sharpness than conventional TVs on the market.

And if you thought, until now, that 4K technology was the most you could find in resolution for your new TV, you must have realized that you were wrong. with the processor Neural Quantum 8K⁴, exclusive to Samsung, the device provides the best viewing experience by upscaling any content to near 8K resolution according to the scene. In total, there are more than 33 million pixels available on TV.

In addition, a special feature of the equipment distinguishes the background of objects that are in evidence, improving the sense of depth when watching TV.

And so that your eyes don’t get tired, the Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900B also has a very interesting feature: the image adjustment according to the environment and time of day. The TV recognizes the time and automatically adjusts the display of scenes for your viewing comfort. At night, for example, the screen has reduced brightness and color intensity.

movie sound

Cinema-worthy sound is also what Samsung aims to bring into your home with its most advanced TV set, the Neo QLED 8K QN900B. with the system Dolby Atmos⁵accompanied by sound with 90 W of RMS power and 6.2.4 channels, you enjoy all the sound immersion it provides, diving into the action with multi-directional and immersive sound.

Furthermore, the feature moving sound⁶ makes all the difference when watching that action movie or playing the game you like the most. With it, you enjoy a cinematic sound experience with speakers spread across the screen and that accompany the movement of the scenes, as if you were in the middle of the action.

Speaking of games: of course, video game fans also have a lot to enjoy with the launch. O Samsung Gaming Hub⁷ allows you to play your favorite games directly on your TV through the cloud, without the need for a console.

Two other technologies that the Neo QLED 8K QN900B carries is the Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, which delivers ultra performance⁸ in games, with even faster responses and no broken frames; it’s the FreeSync Premium Pro, which supports your favorite games without image breakage and with support for HDR content. Fun in your living room has never been more technological.

It is worth noting that with the Neo QLED 8K QN900B, you also gain a lot in productivity. You can enjoy the new app SmartThingsthrough which it is possible to control your home from the TV, in addition to making video calls on tv using your cell phone camera.

Full portfolio of Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs

Samsung wants to revolutionize the way you watch TV at home. Therefore, its complete portfolio of the Neo QLED 8K line has even more options of devices that bring the best of technology for perfect images, with a lot of brightness and resolution for no one to defect.

There are two other models: QN800Bin versions 65, 75 and 85 inches, and QN700Bfor those who prefer a slightly smaller TV, with versions 55 and 65 inches.

All devices in the line feature Neo Slim Designup to 1.7 cm thick (varying according to the manufacturing process and material), in addition to just one cable⁹ that makes the necessary connections and frees your environment from that mess of wires.

Another common highlight in the line is the extreme sound qualitya result of the set of diverse features, such as the Dolby Atmos standard and the sound that, in addition to following the movements of the screen, also adjusts to the environment.

And for those who like to have fun with electronic games in your spare time, you can also take advantage of the Samsung Gaming Hub and the Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, which brings ultra-performance to games, in the QN800B and QN700B models.

Bring this technology to your home

For all tastes and needs: with Samsung’s 2022 portfolio of TVs, you can choose the model that best meets the needs of your home and also make any environment even more harmonious with the slim and modern design of the devices.

The Neo QLED line also has three 4K TV models: QN90B (43, 50, 55 and 65 inches), QN85B (55, 65, 75 and 85 inches) and QN83B (55 and 65 inches). All of them feature 4K Neural Quantum processor¹⁰, quantum dot technology with 1 billion vibrant colors, Dolby Atmos sound standard and multi-screen function¹¹.

Click the button below and learn more details and features that only the Samsung Neo QLED and Neo QLED 8K TV portfolio has for your home:

¹Thickness may vary depending on manufacturing process and material.

²Cable-free look: This solution allows some of the cables connected to the TV to be hidden within 04 channels, thus allowing a “cable-free” look. Before connecting the devices, check the compatibility of the cables with the maximum diameter supported by the channels (7.5mm; 5.7mm; 5.7mm and 4.7mm).

³Maximum brightness may vary depending on TV model and size. “VDE”, Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker, has officially recognized Samsung’s QLED TV as the 1st TV in the world capable of producing 100% of the available color volume. Samsung’s QLED TVs are based on quantum dot technology.

⁴Viewing experience may vary depending on content types and format. Upscaling may not apply to Computer and Game Mode.

⁵Benefit operates only when connecting the Soundbar to the TV via the HDMI cable, which must be purchased separately. Soundbar sold separately.

⁶The QN90A 50″ model features Moving Sound Lite, with 40W RMS of power and 2.2 channel audio.

⁷Compatible with 2022 releases: Crystal UHD (BU8000), QLED 2022 (Q60B, Q65B, Q80B), Lifestyle (LS03B, LS01B, LS05B) and Neo QLED 2022 (QN85B, QN90B, QN700B, QN800B and QN900B). To access it is necessary to have a Samsung Account and hire an internet package. Any purchase or subscription costs may be charged by content and game provider partners. The games, interfaces and applications advertised may vary by country. Developers can remove their apps from the platform or stop supporting them at any time. Samsung is not responsible for data stored in third-party apps, check the Terms and Conditions for each platform.

⁸Display refresh rate adjusts based on the content and game viewed.

⁹Single Connection refers to a cable connected to One Connect that integrates cables from external devices, but does not refer to cables connected to other devices.

¹⁰Viewing experience may vary depending on content types and format. Upscaling may not apply to Computer and Game Mode.

¹¹Supports certain smartphones with Android and IOS operating system. There may be a limitation in the resolution of the divided contents on the screen.