“Wanting great stars, always…”; Signing Cristiano Ronaldo after Libertadores is ‘clean’ by Flamengo manager

the direction of Flamengo is already anticipating planning for the next season and specific reinforcements are on the agenda, especially if the Club manages to confirm the title of the Copa Libertadores da América – on the 29th, in Ecuador, a decision that will be broadcast by Star+ – and goes to play in the Interclub World Cup. The vice president of Flamengo football, Marcos Braz, has already made it clear that “heavy” investment will be made.

Journalist Gabriel Reis revealed on his YouTube channel that conversations with Wallace have been restarted. The steering wheel is in the plans for next season. The Brazilian really wants to wear the Sacred Mantle and will do everything to make it finally happen. the midfielder Oscar still in the plans, but the leaders know that the Chinese are very hardline and there is already a plan B being considered internally.

In recent days, there has been a lot of speculation involving the name of Cristiano Ronaldo that could be Flamengo’s big dream for the World Cup. This gained strength and reached the flamengo leaders. Reporter Isabelle Costa got in touch with a person from CRF, who deflected the matter, but said that “great players” are always in CRF’s sights. But for now, this is not being considered. It’s important to remember that if you weren’t able to buy a ticket for the final for the cost, you can watch it live here.

“We are in the week of the most important final. That works against us. We seem superb, that we are already thinking about signing Cristiano Ronaldo and that is not even being considered. Wanting great stars, we always wanted tobut in the case of a player like him, he who chooses his path and there is absolutely nothing to register”, said the manager before continuing:

“We were also upset that this negatively affected the group, which with several players physically below achieved a heroic title and will play in the Libertadores final. Can you imagine the players who gave assists and scored goals all year reading this news? Total Insanity. We are on the opposite path, increasing rewards for athletes, commission and employees. Abs and see you in Guayaquil”, concluded.