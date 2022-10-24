War in Ukraine completes eight months and ‘no day and no time to end’, says expert

The war between Russia and Ukraine completes eight months this Monday (24). During the last 30 days, the world has followed the annexation and retaking of several territories, the destruction of the Crimean bridge and attacks on Kiev with the use of “suicide drones”.

Currently, with the Ukrainian advance, clashes between forces have become inevitable and even “deadly”, as stated by Gunther Rudzit, professor of international relations at ESPM (Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing).

According to political scientist and researcher at USP Pedro da Costa Júnior, after Zelensky’s troops, backed by NATO, destroyed the Crimea Bridge, a pharaonic construction and symbol of Russian reconstruction, the Ukrainian president “poked the bear with a stick short”, which was a kind of “trigger” for the war to become more intense in recent days.

“[A destruição da ponte] it was unacceptable. Putin entered an escalation [de violência] rampant. He began to bombard heavily, with heavier weaponry, wider and more diverse regions, to respond to these attacks on Crimea.”





Despite this, those who believe that the prospects are that the conflict will continue to intensify are mistaken. In the opinion of experts, it is necessary to separate the actions.

“The attacks on civilian areas, mainly Ukrainian cities, must remain as a Russian attempt to break the morale of the Ukrainian people, and they stop supporting the government. need to follow carefully so as not to weaken their lines”, explains Rudzit.

For the political scientist, conflict is elastic, therefore “back and forth,” and it is in the hands of the Russians, who dictate the pace of the war, speeding up and slowing down as they see fit.

“After this barrage of bombs, missiles and air attacks in different regions of Ukraine, with different powers and different times, in unpredictable places, Putin said that now he will reduce, he will go back to doing a more standardized war, with more care with the targets. civilians”, reports Costa Júnior.





In the current condition, the coming events of the war are unpredictable, although two scenarios are possible in the view of the political scientist. Although less likely, Rudzit does not rule out the decline of Putin’s troops.

“The biggest danger is that the Russian forces will collapse, that is, that there will be a mass defection, leading to the possibility of Ukrainian forces advancing throughout the east and even Crimea”, he points out.

The most likely scenario, however, is that the Ukrainian advance remains slow. This is mainly due to the arrival of winter and the uncertainties regarding the logistics of foreign equipment and ammunition to be maintained, making it not possible to continue with the same pace of progress that has occurred in recent weeks.





However, in the opinion of the USP researcher, the Kiev troops are far from winning the conflict, as the Russian president has already taken from 15% to 20% of Ukrainian territory after the last plebiscites that resulted in new republics. autonomous.

“These plebiscites are bogus insofar as they do not have any kind of recognition by NATO, the UN and the West. But this does not matter so much in the field of international relations, which are power disputes. “, it says.

Thus, there is no possibility of Zelensky retaking these zones, since the conflict is asymmetrical, that is, it is the second military power in the world against an army that has an infinitely smaller force and that, despite being supported, fights alone, because there are no American, French or German soldiers in Ukraine.





Beginning of winter and waning support from economic powers

With the arrival of winter, Zelensky may be even more helpless. European economic powers have already reduced economic and military aid to Ukraine, as they too are experiencing war.

“The sanctions hit Russia, but they have a boomerang effect, they also hit Europe, which suffers from food and energy inflation,” explains the political scientist.

In addition, historically, the Russian winter played a decisive role in some conflicts, being responsible for defeating both Napoleon and Hitler in World War II. However, Rudzit reveals that, in this case, the situation is different.

“This time, they are not fighting the French or Germans, but Ukrainians, who are also used to freezing winters. Therefore, there is an expectation that the clashes will decrease, but there is a possibility that this will not happen”, he says.

For experts, however, the Russians are betting on cold weather as an ace in the hole and have already greatly reduced the flow of energy and gas to Europe, which, at the beginning of the war, had a stock, but this is already at the limit. In winter, the situation will only worsen, as the demand for cooking and heating gas will be high.

“Putin expects energy and living costs in general to be so high that European voters will revolt against their governments, and they will abandon support for Ukraine,” says Rudzit.



* Intern at R7under the supervision of Daniel Pinheiro