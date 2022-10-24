Weekend ends with a positive balance for Corinthians in the Brazilian; check out

The 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship is coming to an end and with that it is already possible to know the balance for Corinthians at this stage of the national tournament. With the victory over Santos, by 1 to 0, and the stumble of Fluminense, Timão ends the weekend in fourth position in the table, with 57 points.

Of the direct rivals of the Parque São Jorge club in the fight for the G4, only Flamengo came out triumphant, after beating América-MG, by 2 to 1. Meanwhile, Athletico-PR lost to RB Bragantino, Fluminense drew with Botafogo and Internacional with Coritiba.

Thus, Timão manages to open two points away from Fluminense and six from Athletico-PR. Along with that, it maintains the difference of just one point to Flamengo and reduces Internacional’s distance to four points – check table below.

It is worth remembering that the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship ends with the confrontation between Atlético-MG and Fortaleza, which meet this Monday at 20:00. If the Minas Gerais team wins, it will come back to Athletico-PR and dream of entering the G6.

As Flamengo, who won the Copa do Brasil, is currently third, the top five in the Brasileirão table qualify directly for the 2023 Copa Libertadores. Therefore, Corinthians so far goes to the continental tournament.

Also, Athletico-PR and Flamengo will compete in this year’s Libertadores final, on October 29. If the Cariocas win the trophy, the qualifying group will include the first six of the Brasileirão, while if the people of Paraná win the G5 will remain.

Finally, it is worth noting that Timão has one less match than rivals due to the suspension of the duel against Goiás, then the Parque São Jorge club can get even closer to the top three. Now, Corinthians is getting ready to face Fluminense, for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship. The match takes place this Wednesday, at 21:45, and, if he wins, he opens five points away from his opponent from Rio.

See the games of the 33rd round of the Brasileirão 2022

Games on 10/22/2022

16:30 – Red Bull Bragantino 4 x 2 Athletico-PR

19h00 – América-MG 1 x 2 Flamengo

19:00 – Santos 0 x 1 Corinthians

21:00 – Palmeiras 3 x 0 Avaí

Games on 10/23/2022

16:00 – Fluminense 2 x 2 Botafogo

16:00 – Youth 1 x 2 São Paulo

18:00 – Atlético-GO 1 x 0 Ceará

18:00 – Cuiabá 1 x 2 Goiás

18:00 – Coritiba 1 x 1 Internacional

Games on 10/24/2022

20h00 – Fortaleza vs Atlético-MG

Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st palm trees 71 33 20 11 two 56 21 35 72 2nd International 61 33 16 13 4 50 29 21 62 3rd Flamengo 58 33 17 7 9 53 30 23 59 4th Corinthians 57 32 16 9 7 39 30 9 59 5th Fluminense 55 33 16 7 10 53 40 13 56 6th Atletico-PR 51 33 14 9 10 40 40 0 52 7th Atlético-MG 47 32 12 11 9 38 33 5 49 8th Sao Paulo 47 33 11 14 8 46 35 11 47 9th America-MG 45 33 13 6 14 30 35 -5 45 10th Strength 44 32 12 8 12 35 32 3 46 11th Botafogo 44 33 12 8 13 34 37 -3 44 12th saints 43 33 11 10 12 38 30 8 43 13th Red Bull Bragantino 41 33 10 11 12 45 45 0 41 14th Goiás 41 32 10 11 11 35 41 -6 43 15th coritiba 35 33 10 5 18 33 53 -20 35 16th Ceará 34 33 6 16 11 29 34 -5 34 17th Atlético-GO 33 33 8 9 16 33 49 -16 33 18th cuiabá 31 33 7 10 16 25 37 -12 31 19th Hawaii 28 33 7 7 19 28 55 -27 28 20th Youth 21 33 3 12 18 26 60 -34 21

