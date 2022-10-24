What time will iOS 16.1 be released? » iPhone Blog

The classic question that a lot of people ask themselves when a new system update is released: what time will iOS be released?

Many are deluded, thinking that the release of the system happens at the beginning of the day, which ends up generating frustration. That’s because Apple usually releases updates at about the same time each time.

This time is relative to 10 am by the Cupertino time zonewhich is the city where Apple’s headquarters are located.

So, with that information in mind, it’s easy to calculate what time it will be released in different parts of the world.

What time will iOS be released

iOS is available for download at the following times, depending on the region:

Brazil: 2pm (Brasilia time)

2pm (Brasilia time) Portugal: 6 pm

6 pm Angola: 6 pm

6 pm Cape Green: 4 pm

4 pm Mozambique: 7 pm

7 pm Japan: 2h (+1)

2h (+1) Australia: 4h (+1)

time pattern

It’s not exactly a rule and delays can occasionally happen. But Apple tends to follow these times for all of its releases.

It is worth remembering that they can also be changed in cases of regions that temporarily adopt Daylight Saving Time. In this case, there will be a difference of one hour.

How to prepare for the upgrade

Before installing a new system update, it’s always a good idea to protect your important data by making a security backup.

See in this other article how to prepare for the arrival of the new iOS: