Who is the left-wing presenter married to Italy’s right-wing prime minister

They say opposites attract. It can even happen on the political spectrum. In 2014, Giorgia Meloni was starving at a TV studio, where she was waiting to be interviewed.

She started eating a banana. Coming back from the break, she was still holding the fruit. Presenter Andrea Giambruno snatched it from his hand before the camera caught the scene.

This is how the passion for right-wing politics and left-wing journalists was born. After the first unromantic contact, they began to meet discreetly and soon they were dating.

They are not officially married, but live as husband and wife. They have a daughter, Ginevra, 6 years old. Since Sunday (23), Giorgia has been the prime minister of Italy. The first woman in office.

At 45, the leader of the Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy) party is classified as post-fascist for her conservative ideas.

With progressive thinking, Andrea Giambruno, 41, came to be called the ‘first gentleman’ of the country. He receives praise for his beauty, charisma and support for women despite ideological differences.

Although exposed in the media, the TV news presenter avoids commenting on his relationship. He tries to preserve the family from gossip. Once, he couldn’t resist making a joke. “I miss seeing Giorgia eating that banana.”

He says the priority will be to take care of his daughter while his wife runs the government. He also wants to continue his work at the media company Mediaset, owned by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, a rival of Giorgia Meloni within the Italian right.







