Why did Ralph Macchio lose lead role in Back to the Future?

Ralph Macchioknown for playing Daniel LaRusso in Karate Kidrevealed the reason for losing the role of Marty McFly in Back to the futurewhich ended up staying for Michael J. Fox.

So much Karate Kid how much Back to the Future were big movie hits in the 1980s. Both films had young leads dealing with personal and family issues.

In an interview with Yahoo, Ralph Macchio revealed that he auditioned to play Marty in Back to the future. The reason he lost the role was that his accent wasn’t “American” enough.

“They said, ‘Can you lose your New York accent? This is more apple pie and totally American.’ The irony is that the role was played by a Canadian! Absolutely the right Marty McFly was chosen.”

Now it remains to imagine how it could have been Back to the future starring Ralph Macchio as Marty McFly, and what the actor’s career could have been after this hugely successful sci-fi comedy.

About Back to the Future

Back to the future tells the story of Marty McFly, a teenager from a California town who is transported to the 1950s due to a time travel experiment by Doc Brown.

However, this time travel can have dire consequences. McFly must find a way to keep his parents together so he doesn’t cease to exist at the same time he must find a way to go back to his own time and save Brown.

The film’s cast included Christopher Loyd like Emmett Brown, Lea Thompson like Lorraune Baines McFly, Crispin Glover like George McFly, Thomas F. Wilson like Biff Tannen and Claudia Wells like Jennifer Parker. The direction is from Robert Zemeckis.

The first film was released in 1985, sequels were released in 1989 and 1990.

About Karate Kid

Karate Kid follows Daniel LaRusso, who after getting involved with Johnny Lawrence’s ex-girlfriend, is threatened by him and his gang. He finds a way to fight them through the teachings of Miyagi, a karate master.

With self-defense learned from Miyagi, LaRusso not only defends himself against bullies, but also enters a karate championship that could be the way to beat Johnny once and for all.

The cast included William Zabka like Johnny Lawrence, Pat Morita like Miyagi, Elisabeth Shue like Ali Mills and Martin Kove like John Kreese. The direction is from John G. Avildsen.

The first film was released in 1984, and the sequels in 1986, 1989 and 1994. The story continues through the series. Snake Kai.

