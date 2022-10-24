Why does Santos’ most expensive reinforcement have difficulty even for reserve?

Santos prioritized the arrival of a midfielder for the second half and found Gabriel Carabajal, from Argentinos Juniors, as a possible solution. The 31-year-old, so far, is a disappointment.

Santos tried Franco Cristaldo, from Huracán (ARG), and other midfielders, but they believed that Carabajal was in a position to become the absolute starter of the team. In practice, he even has difficulty filling a vacancy on the reserve bench.

Carabajal was Santos’ most expensive signing in 2022. The club, with financial difficulties, agreed to pay R$ 8 million in installments for the athlete. Most of the debt will be discounted next year.

So far, the Argentine has accumulated just four games for Peixe, all under Lisca’s command. With Orlando Ribeiro, Carabajal still didn’t have opportunities and lost space to younger players, like Ed Carlos and Lucas Barbosa.

Known for rotating the cast, Orlando usually defines the starting lineup depending on the opponent. And it also takes into account the performance of the players in the activities carried out at CT Rei Pelé. For the coach, at the moment, Ed Carlos, Lucas Barbosa, Carlos Sánchez and Luan are living better moments.

O UOL Esporte found that Carabajal does not raise doubts about technical quality, but is the target of complaints about the intensity of training. Members of Santos’ coaching staff believe that, physically, he is not privileged.

Another important point is adaptation. The Argentine is having his first experience outside his country as a professional and has found it difficult to feel at home in Brazil. He was recently released by Santos to visit his sick grandmother in Argentina.

Upon arriving at Santos, Carabajal said he was versatile and minimized the age factor. At 31 years old, he disputes with young Bruno Oliveira the status of midfielder with less space in the squad.

Carabajal is presented to the press by Santos Image: Ivan Storti / Santos FC

“My natural position is on the left in midfield, but I’ve played on the right, winger on the right, winger on the left and defensive midfielder. I’ve occupied all positions in midfield. over there”, said Carabajal, in his presentation at Santos.

Carabajal has a contract with Santos until 2026. The club hopes that, with more time in Brazil and an adequate pre-season, the midfielder will make the bet count.