Why Lady Gaga Is Perfect For Joker 2’s Harley Quinn Explained By DP

Joker: Folie à Deux cinematographer explains why Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn will be the perfect match for Joaquin Phoenix’s titular character. Todd Phillips’ Clown, released in 2019, it became one of the biggest films of the year, despite generating controversy before its release. Starring Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, aka the Clown Prince of Crimejoker provided a fresh take on the DC Comics character with a psychological study of the character of the classic villain’s descent into madness.

Despite working well as a single plot, Clown now generated a next sequence, Folie à Deux. News about the sequel proved that Phillips will continue to explore new possibilities and character twists in the upcoming film, which has been billed as a musical and will star Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. the trailer of joker 2 showed that the film will build on Arthur and Harley’s romance, possibly showing a new side to the infamous DC duo. While many were surprised by the choice to cast the popular musician and actor in the film, Gaga’s public persona, acting skills and musical talents make her a strong choice for the role in the eyes of a crew member.

During an appearance on The Hollywood Reporterin behind the screen podcast, the DP for Folie à Deux, Lawrence Sher explained the reasons why Gaga will shine in the role of Harley. Sher stated that Gaga “create a similar kind of magic that Joaquin brought”, triggering another standout performance in the franchise. See Sher’s full quote below:

“She’s going to fit in really well in this movie and she’s going to create a similar kind of magic that Joaquin brought out on his own. The combination of the two will be exactly what we expect, which is exciting, and we will find magic every day on set. I hope we also have a little madness there. We like it when there’s a little bit of chaos.”

What to Expect from Gaga’s Harley Quinn

Based on Sher’s comments, Harley’s iteration of Gaga will bring some of the mayhem the character is famous for, while also matching Phoenix’s on-screen electrical energy. O Clown The actor was praised for his dedication to his performance and even won an Oscar for the role, raising the bar for his co-star in Folie à Deux. Fortunately, Gaga is a formidable screen presence in her own right, so their scenes together are likely to bring equal parts intensity and joy. The couple’s traditional dynamic in previous adaptations has been abusive and toxic, but Phoenix’s Clown is less inherently villainous than previous versions, with his mental illness and lifelong struggles serving as the catalyst for his crimes. Due to Phoenix’s new characterization of the comic book villain, his Joker’s relationship with Harley will likely take a new path, possibly including a kinder, albeit still twisted, type of love.

Based on the news that Joker: Folie à Deux will function as a musical and Arthur’s hallucinations from the original film, It’s possible that the full movie will function as a fantasy sequel, meaning that Gaga’s Harley will match Arthur’s perception of reality, be conjured by it, or exist differently outside of it, like Zazie Beetz’s character in first movie. In contrast to Margot Robbie’s version of Harley, Gaga in Joker: Folie à Deux will likely be darker to match the tone of Phillips’ films, and more unstable, due to the film’s title, which translates to “two-man madness” or “shared madness”. While the reception of Gaga’s performance as Harley is yet to be seen, Joker: Folie à Deux is shaping up to be a totally unique cinematic experience.

Source: THR