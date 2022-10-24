With a Brazilian to solve, Scarpa doesn’t take his foot off

Gustavo Scarpa is surrounded by countdowns on all sides. Your contract with Palmeiras [acaba junto com o ano] and his life in Brazil are numbered. The date he will become a father is getting closer and closer, as is the arrival at his future club Nottingham Forest (ENG).

But, even to not feed the anxiety too much, the player’s focus is directed more strongly to something that is also very close. “I still have a Brazilian Championship to solve”, said the palmeirense, in an interview with UOL Esporte.

Scarpa received the report while recording a statement for the documentary “Além do Atlântico”, by director Gabriel Vinícius, about the Russian girl Julia Lyandrush, 13. Born in Kazan, where she lives, she is in love with Palmeiras and the number 14 of the club alviverde. , despite the ocean that separates them.

Already in agreement with the England club, Scarpa is living the best year of his career, which makes it very clear that he is not even close to “taking his foot off”. Until the beginning of the round, he was the only one in this year’s Campeonato Brasileiro to surpass the mark of 100 submissions and 100 chances created in this edition.

“I guess so [é minha melhor temporada]I’ve had some really good years, but I think this is ‘the year,’ for several reasons,” he said.

“Being able to play in my original position was extremely important in my recovery of confidence and in my good sequence of games, in my expressive numbers. So, I think there are several factors that helped me to have a top season”, he said.

Gustavo Scarpa had no option

Gustavo Scarpa, from Palmeiras, celebrates a goal against Avaí for the Brasileirão Image: Alan Morici/AGIF

Dedicating himself to the fullest to play well, in fact, was the only choice if Scarpa wanted to leave Palmeiras, a club of which he claims to have become a fan, with open doors.

“It’s a weight of, like, if you play badly, people will say you don’t have your head here. And it was a conflict of emotions that I managed to deal with really well, thank God. Winning this war in the mind is a little difficult, but it worked”, he says.

Knowing that 2022 was his last year at Palmeiras also helped the player’s performance rise. “It was a little lighter because I knew I was leaving and that I would make other dreams come true,” he said.

“I’m already a little anxious by nature. I’m going to fulfill one of my biggest dreams, so I don’t want to confuse things like that and end up losing focus. I’ve been trying to think as little as possible,” he said, when talking about issues such as housing, hospital where your child will likely be born and the adaptation to British English.

Scarpa says that Palmeiras is knowing how to deal well with the anxiety with the approach of winning the title.

“We are very calm about this, because we know that, despite the difference in points, the championship is not over yet”, he said. “It’s game by game, our focus. We know we can’t give more gaps in the matter of scores and such”, he says.

Skateboarding as therapy

The player Gustavo Scarpa exchanges football for skateboarding on a track in Campinas Image: Reproduction Youtube

Scarpa’s clear and elaborate speech gives the impression that the player is undergoing some sort of psychological or psychoanalytic therapy. But not. Scarpa’s therapy has four wheels and a wooden plank.

“I say it kind of joking, but skateboarding, like, helped me a lot in my personality, [ajudou a] accept the things that I lost, or that didn’t turn out the way I wanted”, he analyzes.

“It’s not that I was passive, I got angry with the same frequency, with the same intensity, but I couldn’t express it. And I think that, with skateboarding, I learned to express some dissatisfactions. replaced, but day-to-day things like that have undoubtedly strengthened me”, he says.

“Skateboarding is a business that, every time I do something, I’m taking a risk there, it’s a fear. I need to overcome my fear. And every time we do something even with fear, it ends up strengthening. So, I’ve been feeling that, in this skateboarding practice. Because it’s something I’m afraid to do, but every time I manage to overcome the fear and get it right, it’s graphically”.

Perhaps the greatest moment in a person’s life

Gustavo Scarpa celebrates Palmeiras’ goal against Athletico for Libertadores Image: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP

The mechanism of systematically facing fear of skateboarding is really a good metaphor for Scarpa’s current moment. “My wife and I are super happy, but a little afraid”, he confesses.

“Everyone says that the father only realizes that he is a father when he is born, when he puts the baby in his hand. That’s when you say ‘Gee, now my life has changed.’ same routine, but I’m already super excited, because I’ve always had a dream of being a father”, he says.

“I think it’s one of the greatest moments, perhaps the greatest, in a person’s life, is to hold their child for the first time like this, in their hands”, he believes. “There’s a lot going on at the same time, but we’re sure it’s going to be all right, God willing.”

Used to dealing with the Portuguese who command him in Palmeiras, Scarpa will have the help of another Portuguese in England. “The club’s doctor is Portuguese. So, it will make it easier to learn how things work in the city and such”, he says.

Indeed, Scarpa’s future will not lack for things to learn. And he knows it.

“[São] remarkable moments for me, great things that are about to happen. And I have mentally prepared myself to receive these good things. I think I’m prepared, but actually, only when they happen will I know if I’m really prepared”, he says, consciously. “But at least I’m preparing myself”, he says.