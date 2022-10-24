With global changes, Brazil’s trade balance may shrink

posted on 10/23/2022 07:00



Mineral extraction industry, such as iron ore, should be affected by the Chinese slowdown – (credit: Brasilmining)

China is Brazil’s biggest trading partner and buys nearly a third of everything the country exports. But the agenda is not very diversified and focused on commodities. This year, amid the slowdown of the Asian giant, national exports to the country shrank. From January to September 2022, China’s share of Brazilian shipments increased from 31.3% to 27.5% compared to the same period in 2021, according to data from the Foreign Trade Secretariat (Secex), of the Ministry of Economy.

Although the economic growth projections of the two countries for this year are similar, there are striking differences in the macroeconomic indicators. The investment and savings rate, around 40% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in China, for example, are higher than those in Brazil. Furthermore, for Brazil, if the Chinese GDP grows little, Brazilian exports lose market share in the most populous country in the world. It is worth remembering that agribusiness and the national extractive industry would not have the current strength if it were not for Chinese imports.

No wonder José Augusto de Castro, president of the Brazilian Foreign Trade Association (AEB), is emphatic when talking about the slowdown in the Chinese economy. “The world will have to adapt to this new reality, with China growing 3% a year”, he highlights. For him, the impact on Brazil may be small, because the weight of foreign trade in Brazilian GDP is low. However, he acknowledges that the agricultural and mineral commodity industries could experience reduced demand at a time when the world is also slowing. “We still don’t know the true impact of this slower growth in China on the country, but it will be a paradigm shift.

With the war in Ukraine, Brazil ended up benefiting from the rise in commodity prices, which helped to increase the trade balance. But the improvement in the balance was only in price, there was no increase in quantity, therefore, the surplus may shrink”, warns Castro.

In a scenario in which China changes its economic model, based on the consumption of higher value-added products, it will be difficult for Brazil to gain competitiveness as an origin, since, in recent decades, the capacity of the national industry has been destroyed due to the lack of reforms. structural. The last administrations did not commit to carrying out a comprehensive tax reform, which would help the country in this regard.

“China is undergoing a transformation to a consumer economy, where there is more space for manufactured goods. Therefore, if Brazil intends to continue exporting there, it will need a competitive industry”, highlights economist Simão Davi Silber, a professor at the University of Sao Paulo (USP). “Brazil is only able to export manufactured goods because of Mercosur and Aladi, because it is not competitive”, he emphasizes. Silber also recalls that Brazil is hostage to commodity exports, which represent only 8% of world trade, while the bulk of global exports are services and industrialized products. “The market is very limited and the country, in order to grow, will need to export and, for that, it needs a strong industry. The national industry has disappeared.”

Impact

Luis Otavio de Sousa Leal, chief economist at Banco Alfa, points out that, with China growing less, “the sector that should feel the most will be the mineral extraction industry”. And, despite the fact that, currently, Brazilian exports to Europe, the United States and Argentina are increasing, while shipments to China are decreasing, “we must be aware of the slowdown that is also taking place in these countries and regions”.

Li Qui, minister counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Brazil, recognizes that there is an interdependence between the two countries and, therefore, his expectation, regardless of the governments, is that the trade partnership will continue to progress. “We have old commercial ties that are above any short-term policy”, he stresses.

Simão Silber, from USP, recalls, however, that China has been investing a lot in Africa, which has natural resources, soil and climate very similar to those of Brazil and can expand the supply of both minerals and grains to China, with the advantage of being closer geographically. “The great danger is Africa, because the continent can replace Brazil in an important part in the supply of minerals, oil and grains, which dominate the national export agenda to China”, he warns. “We cannot forget that, before the continents of Africa and South America were separated by the Atlantic Ocean, they were together in Pangea. Just explore the pre-salt there and you will find it. The Chinese have been investing in Africa because there it is easier to buy the land, and they are already producing grains”, he warns.