With three headed goals, Flamengo beats Vasco and goes to the women’s Carioca final | carioca championship

Flamengo beat Vasco again in the semifinals of the professional women’s Carioca. Again, 3-0. This time, in Gávea, with goals from Sole Jaimes, in the first half, and Pimenta and Maria Alves, in the final stage. All headed in after corner kicks.
Goals of Flamengo’s victory over Vasco in the semifinal of Carioca Feminino
The finals of the women’s Carioca will be played between Flamengo and Botafogo, who eliminated Fluminense in the other confrontation – the Tricolor girls won the first leg by 2 to 0, but Alvinegro went over on the return, made 4 to 0 and qualified for the decision.
Pimenta carries the ball in the classic against Vasco: Flamengo won 3-0 — Photo: Paula Reis / Flamengo
See the goals of the red-black team
The first game of the final will be on October 29, on a Saturday, at the Caio Martins stadium, at 3 pm. The other match will be held in Gávea, on November 5, also at 3 pm.
There is no advantage in the decision. With the best campaign, Flamengo decides at home in the second game. The girls from Gávea are the current champions. Last year, they beat Fluminense on penalties.