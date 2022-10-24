With two from Reinaldo, São Paulo beats Juventude and gets closer to the dream of a spot in Libertadores







São Paulo beat Juventude 2-1 (Photo: Fernando Alves/ECJuventude) Photo: Launch!

This Sunday afternoon (23), the Sao Paulo won the Youth 2 – 1 at Alfredo Jaconi Stadium. The match was valid for the 33rd round of the Campeonato Brasileiro. With two goals from Reinaldo and one from Capixaba, the teams now find themselves in opposite situations in the competition.

Juventude remains in the bottom of the table and without a win at home since July. São Paulo finally reaches the G8 and is even closer to an explicit dream of Rogério Ceni and his team: the search for a spot in the Copa Libertadores.

CONTROVERSIAL STORY IN THE BEGINNING?

Two minutes into the game, after a run by Calleri, shirt 9 was stomped by Thalisson inside the area and was left on the ground. The question was whether the move was worthy of a penalty or not. Video refereeing was not consulted and the ball rolled again, with no foul called.

SÃO PAULO CONTROLS, AND REINALDO HEADERS OPENS THE SCORE

Much of the opening minutes of the match belonged to Tricolor paulista. At 33′, after a cross by Nestor, Calleri tried with a header, but goalkeeper Pegorari saved it. It didn’t take long for another chance to be created – and this time taken advantage of.

At 35′, the young Moreira dribbled past Juventude, and after a good cross, Reinaldo headed and opened the scoring on Alfredo Jaconi, putting São Paulo ahead on the scoreboard.

BUT HAPPINESS DOESN’T LAST…

Juventude didn’t let Reinaldo’s goal go cheap and showed a reaction that was not seen during most of the first half of the match. At 38′, Elton took advantage of a rebound and played straight to Capixaba, who took advantage of a failure in Moreira’s marking and was free to score. Felipe Alves turned his face in the attempt of the defense and the ball stopped in the back of the net. Thus, the alviverde team equalized their situation on the scoreboard.

At 43′, Bustos tried to reverse the situation. The Argentine took advantage of a Rodrigo Nestor cross and took a strong risk. But the ball went out. The first half ended in a 1-1 draw.

ANOTHER ONE FROM REINALDO!

Reaching the position of left-back with the most goals in the history of São Paulo, once again Reinaldo swings the nets and puts Tricolor ahead on the scoreboard. After a hit by Juventude, without difficulties, he scored one more.

With a colder game, the final stage continued without major events for either side. While Juventude was based more on the fence, São Paulo opted for the exchange of passes and the search to infiltrate the opposing area. In stoppage time, Galoppo almost got the third, but the ball stopped in an excellent save by Pegorari.

The match ended in a 2-1 victory for São Paulo.

AND NOW?

Juventude follows with 21 points in the table and in 20th place. The team now focuses on the meeting with Atlético-MG next Thursday (27), at 21:30 (Brasília), at Mineirão. São Paulo, with 47 points and in 8th place, faces Atlético-GO, also on Thursday (27), at 19:00 (GMT), at Morumbi

DATASHEET

YOUTH x SÃO PAULO – Brazilian Championship

Place: Alfredo Jaconi Stadium, in Caxias do Sul (RS)

Date and time: 10/23/2022, at 4 pm (Brasília time)

Referee: Paulo Roberto Alves Junior (PR)

Assistants: Sidmar dos Santos Meurer and Jefferson Cleiton Piva da Silva (PR)

VAR: Carlos Eduardo Nunes Braga [FIFA] (RJ)

Audience and Income: 3,204 / BRL 46,155.00

Yellow cards: João Moreira, Pablo Maia (SAO), Rodrigo Soares, Vitor Mendes (JUV)

GOALS: Reinaldo (1-0, 35’/1ºT); Capixaba (1-1, 38’/1ºT); Reinaldo (2-1, 9’/ 2nd T)

YOUTH: Pegorari; Paulo Henrique, Vitor Mendes, Thalisson Kelven and Rodrigo Soares; Elton (Bruno Nazário, 17´/2ºT), Jadson (Gabriel Tota, 37´/2ºT) and Chico (Jean, 37´/2ºT); Rafinha (Oscar Ruiz

17´/2ºT), Pita and Capixaba. Technician: Lucas Zanella.

SAO PAULO: Felipe Alves; Moreira (Galoppo, 1´/2ºT), Rafinha, Luizão, Léo and Reinaldo (Welington, 28´/2ºT); Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor (Igor Gomes, 37´/2ºT) and Patrick (Marcos Guilherme, 28´/2ºT); Bustos (Eder, at 16’2º) and Calleri. Technician: Rogerio Ceni.

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!