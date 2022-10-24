Without Hulk, Atltico visits Fortaleza in direct confrontation for the Brazilian

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Cuca tries to take the Rooster back to the path of victories

Atltico closes preparation for game with Fortaleza Atltico have a crucial game in their fight for qualification for the next edition of the Copa Libertadores. On Monday night, at 8 pm, at Castelo, Galo visits Fortaleza in direct confrontation for the Brazilian Championship. Alvinegro will not have the presence of Hulk, injured.

Atltico has 47 points in the classification, three more than Fortaleza. But if Leo do Pici wins tonight’s game, he’ll overtake Rooster for having more victories in the competition.

If not defeated, Atlantic will remain seventh. Amrica, another team that could overtake Galo, lost to Flamengo at home. Alvinegro can still reduce the difference to Athletico-PR, sixth place, which lost to Bragantino away from home and continues with 51 points.

The Castle will receive a good audience tonight. In part released during the week, Fortaleza reported that more than 35,000 tickets were sold.

athletic

Atltico have one more big problem until the end of the season. Striker Hulk suffered a left calf injury and will not play anymore in 2022.

Hulk is another player that Atltico won’t have until the end of the Brazilian. Defender Igor Rabello and left-back Guilherme Arana will also only return to training in 2023. Attacking midfielder Pedrinho is also injured, but the club expects him to return for the last few games.

For the duel against Fortress, Sasha must be Hulk’s replacement in attack. Coach Cuca can choose to keep the team with four midfielders or change Nacho Fernndez for a striker on the right side – Pavn or Ademir.

At the back, the tendency is for Jemerson to resume the title after serving his suspension. J on the right side, Mariano can return to the team in Guga’s place.

Strength

Fortaleza has four absences for this Monday’s game. defender Tinga, midfielder Caio Alexandre and striker Romarinho are suspended, while midfielder Lucas Sasha is in transition from the medical department.

On the other hand, defender Marcelo Benevenuto, recovered from a torn ankle, could return to Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s team. If the defender is unable to start the game, the other options are Ceballos and Habrao.

FORTALEZA X ATLICO

Strength

Fernando Miguel; Brtez, Titi, Habrao (Benevenuto) and Juninho Capixaba; Z Welison, Hercules, Ronald and Otero; Pedro Rocha and Thiago Galhardo

technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

athletic

Everson; Guga (Mariano), Jemerson, Alonso and Dod; Otvio, Allan, Zaracho and Nacho (Pavn or Ademir); Keno and Sasha

technician: cuca

Reason: 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship

Studio: Castle

Date and time: Monday, October 24 at 8 pm

Transmission: SporTV, Premiere and Globoplay

referee: Raphael Claus (FIFA/SP)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (FIFA/SP) and Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (FIFA/RJ)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)