Woman’s head “explodes” during flight, agonizing report goes viral, and reason for the accident is revealed; watch!

One more to the series of news so unusual that it doesn’t even seem real… Recently, a woman revealed that her head “exploded” during a flight. Influencer Weronika (@polish_99) shared the situation with her followers in a series of videos on TikTok. She stated that she had undergone surgery a few days before boarding, but had been cleared by doctors to travel.

Tiktoker first made a post showing that he was wearing a kind of headband and had several bruises below his eyes. “POV: you are the flight attendant I just informed that the back of my head exploded from the pressure”, she wrote. Worried, users of the social network questioned the blonde about the unusual event.

@polish_99Still not over how gross it was♬ Them Changes (Sped Up) – Thundercat

Then she returned to the platform and gave details of the accident. According to Weronika, some of the points of the operation to which she was subjected simply opened up. The reason? The cabin pressure while the plane was already in the air. The woman explained that before boarding, she had a final consultation with her surgeon. The reason for the appointment would be to check if everything was ok with the surgery to get “foxy eyes”, a technique also known in Brazil as “cat eye”. However, she said she didn’t know the visit to the doctor would take so long.

@polish_99I have really tried to be as concise as possible but I am going to do a part 2 now, I won’t make you wait♬ Bad Habit – Steve Lacy

Continue after Advertising

The surgeon was pleased with her recovery and not only released the tiktoker to board the flight, but would also give her a certificate of fitness. However, both she and the professional were in a hurry. With that, Weronika stated that the doctor did not give her the document and that it was necessary to go through another professional when arriving at the airport. Eventually, the local doctor granted the release, while her surgeon was also able to send the authorization via WhatsApp.

@polish_99Instagram – polish.99♬ original sound – Weronika

“No one made any mistakes, the original surgeon or the airport doctor at the hospital”she said. “Everything was fine when I got on the plane,” added. However, the situation began to take an unexpected turn when she was already traveling. “We were on the plane, everything was cold, we had gone to sleep because we had been traveling since 2 am, then I wake up and I am in a lot of pain”she said.

@polish_99Part 3♬ original sound – Weronika

“I can feel pain all around [da parte de trás da minha orelha esquerda], like my ear was really in pain too and I was like, ‘How is that possible? I can’t even feel my ears yet’”she continued. “Everything was hurting so bad, I got up, went to the bathroom and heard an audible crack.”revealed.

@polish_99Part 4♬ original sound – Weronika

Continue after Advertising

“Immediately, after I felt this hot liquid [sangue] running down my neck, I grabbed some towels and started cleaning it.”, declared the blonde. At this moment, she noticed that the incision behind her left ear had opened. This was because she had a drain in this area, so the fluid would accumulate there. “I have unusual soft tissue and it swelled up more than the average person, which led to some of the stitches opening up on the plane in a small area.”mentioned.

@polish_99Long story short I ended up with an infected oozing hole behind my ear but it’s clearing up now and it’s all good I just have to be careful before it shuts♬ original sound – Weronika

The influencer commented that she did nothing during the flight other than trying to stop the blood with a towel. Upon arriving at the final destination, she sought a doctor to analyze what had happened. Now, she is recovering from the big scare at home.

follow him Hugo Gloss on Google News and follow our news!

