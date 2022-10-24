Woman’s head explodes on plane after cosmetic eye surgery







Influencer goes through unusual situation during flight Photo: Playback/TikTok/@polish_99

An influencer revealed to her followers that her head “exploded” during a flight, with blood running down his neck. That’s because, a few days before boarding the plane, she had undergone surgery to stay with foxy eyes (fox eyes, in free translation) and he had stitches on his head.

The case happened to Weronika (@polish_99). She shared details about the case on her TikTok, where she has nearly 40,000 followers.

The viral content started when she published a video in which she appears with a swollen face, with bruises under her eyes and with a kind of brace around her neck.

The caption read: “Point of view: you’re the flight attendant I just informed the back of my head exploded from the pressure.”

The video hit more than 6 million views and received a flood of comments from netizens who wanted to better understand what happened.

@polish_99 Still not over how gross it was ♬ Them Changes (Sped Up) – Thundercat

This first TikTok was published last Friday, the 21st. Since then, Weronika has already published seven other videos about the story, giving details about the accident.

According to the young woman, some operating points opened due to cabin pressure, when the plane was already in the air. Before boarding, she had a final consultation with her surgeon who cleared her for the trip.

Even though there was no medical error, as tiktoker points out, her stitches broke and she began to feel hot blood running down her neck, coming out of the area behind her ear. She says that she had to stop the bleeding throughout the trip.

After the scare, when leaving the plane, Weronika sought a doctor and continues to recover from the procedure.

