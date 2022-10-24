Xi Jinping assumes third term, introduces new members of Chinese government – News

the chinese leader Xi Jinping took over the country’s third term of leadership on Sunday (23) and introduced a high-ranking government body filled with members of the Chinese Communist Party. His tenure in office for another five years consolidates Xi Jinping as the country’s most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong, the founding leader of the People’s Republic.

The party’s new 205-member Central Committee, elected by delegates at the end of the week-long congress, did not include outgoing premier Li Keqiang or former Guangdong party chief Wang Yang, who was seen as a possible replacement. as prime minister.

At the ceremony, Shanghai Communist Party chief Li Qiang followed Xi Jinping onto the stage in the Great Hall of the People for the presentation of the new Politburo Standing Committee, putting him in line to become prime minister when Li Keqiang retires. , in March.

The other members of the seven-man Standing Committee are Zhao Leji and Wang Huning, returning from the previous committee, and newcomers Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi. Li Qiang is also new to the Standing Committee.





All are seen by analysts as close to Xi, the son of a Communist Party revolutionary who has led China in a more authoritarian direction since coming to power in 2012.

Xi Jinping’s clean sweep of elevating trusted allies to the heights of command of the Chinese Communist Party is a political outcome that has implications beyond China’s borders. Xi remains largely unchallenged, for now, at the apex of a political organization overseeing a country with the world’s second-largest economy.

