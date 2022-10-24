Yet another award for Brendan Fraser on his way to the Oscars.

It’s still October, but Hollywood is already starting to speculate who will be on the Oscars’ best of the year list. There’s a lot of important stuff to debut. It is the case of The Son, Babylon, The Fabelmans between others. One of them is The Whale, still without a premiere date, which has a performance considered masterful by Brendan Fraser. And the actor has already won another very important award on his way to the Oscars.

Brendan has already won a special tribute award from the Toronto Film Festival. And now it’s been announced that he will be the recipient of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s American Riviera. Just to remind you, most of the American Riviera winners got nominations, or won the Oscars. This was the case with Kristen Stewart (Spencer)Renee Zellweger (Judy), Viggo Mortensen (Green Book – The Guide), Sam Rockwell (Three Ads for a Crime) and Patricia Arquette (boyhood).

However, despite Brendan currently being number one on the betting exchanges, the scenario has other strong competitors. This is the case of Colin Farrell, who won the prize at the Cannes Film Festival for The Banshees of Inisherin . And yet, Austin Butler (Elvis), Hugh Jackman (The son), Bill Nighty (living). And even Tom Cruise for Top Gun: Maverick, which will premiere in December on Telecine. It will be a good contest.

For those who don’t know, in The Whale, Brendan plays Charlie. He is a reclusive English teacher who is severely obese and struggles with binge eating disorder. Alone, he lives daily with only one guilt. Charlie abandoned Ellie (Sadie Sink), his now-teenage daughter that he left with his mother Mary (Samantha Morton) when he fell in love with another woman. Now, he will seek to reconnect with his teenage daughter and make amends for his past mistakes.