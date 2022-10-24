YouTube updated with design changes and new app features

After a lot of testing on the beta testers channel, Google finally started rolling out to everyone this week a new update on YouTube improving the streaming app’s interface on Android. With the change, users of the platform have at their disposal new features and a more precise search for excerpts in the videos.
According to information from the developer, the new version of YouTube includes the tool for everyone pinch-to-zoom (“pinch to zoom”, in Portuguese) that allows you to enlarge specific areas in videos in a similar way to what we find in photos, a novelty that comes to increase the immersion of viewers in the videos.
Ahead, the application also received a new function that improves the experience of searching for excerpts in the videos, allowing the user to see at the bottom of the playback line frames with an exact thumbnail of the content that is happening in the video according to the minute when advancing or go back.
In a video released by the developer, you can check how this feature works in the application. Watch:
While these two new features stand out in this recent update, Google also confirms the arrival of a new dynamic color mode that adjusts the background color of the playlist based on the color palette of the video being played in the YouTube player; there are also controls for starting videos and activating shuffle mode.
Look: