YouTube updated with design changes and new app features

After a lot of testing on the beta testers channel, Google finally started rolling out to everyone this week a new update on YouTube improving the streaming app’s interface on Android. With the change, users of the platform have at their disposal new features and a more precise search for excerpts in the videos.

According to information from the developer, the new version of YouTube includes the tool for everyone pinch-to-zoom (“pinch to zoom”, in Portuguese) that allows you to enlarge specific areas in videos in a similar way to what we find in photos, a novelty that comes to increase the immersion of viewers in the videos.