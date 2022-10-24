Zac Efron and Shrek are some of the attractions of this week’s afternoon session

You know that, from Monday to Friday, from 3:25 pm, the Afternoon Session is the most fun attraction on open TV, right? And, as usual, the Hortolândia Portal tells you about the works that will be presented there. Curious? So, follow with us!

Becky Bloom’s Consumer Delusions (Monday)

Great success in theaters at the time of its release, Becky Bloom’s Consumer Delusions is a fun comedy that talks about financial instability and the compulsion to buy products that, many times, won’t make a difference in our lives.

In the script, Rebecca is a girl who lives on the run from a persistent bill collector. Her big dream is to one day work at her favorite fashion magazine, but she ends up getting a job as a columnist for a finance magazine and does everything she can to keep her chaotic financial situation from coming to light.

Let There Be Light (Tuesday)

Kevin Sorbo is that guy who played Hercules in the 90’s show. Do you remember? So now he sums up his career in several religious-themed films and Let there be light it’s one of those. Drama that can please a big niche that loves this kind of project.

In the story, Sol is hated by many because of his controversial views on faith. When he suffers a serious accident, he begins to question his old convictions. He will undergo radical changes, leaving many of his certainties aside.

The Bride’s Best Friend (Wednesday)

Another comedy that was a huge hit when it came out in theaters, The bride’s best friend has Patrick Dempsey and Michelle Monaghan as the lead couple. It’s that movie we’ve seen a million times, but we always fall in love.

Tom and Hannah met in college and have been best friends ever since. When Hannah goes on a business trip, Tom finds out he’s in love with her, but when he goes to mention it to her, he gets the news that she’s engaged. Now her mission is to try to win her over before the wedding.

The Death and Life of Charlie (Thursday)

A cute drama that shows that ZacEfron is not just a ‘pretty face’ in Hollywood. The script deals with loss in a touching way and tries to dodge cheap sentimentality with great passages.

Brothers Charlie and Sam were inseparable, but a tragic accident caused things to go off the rails. Despite this, Charlie managed to keep in touch with him after his death and became a strange, reclusive guy. Much later, he meets a young girl from school and falls in love with her. Now, he must decide between keeping the promise he made to his brother never to leave him again, or following his own heart’s desire and giving his life a new direction.

Shrek (Friday)

The animation is one of those that played 1000 times on Rede Globo’s small screen, but that we never get tired of watching. Shrek made a fortune at the box office, won sequels and the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. It is worth checking out dubbed in Portuguese, because the care in each dialogue is wonderful.

For those who don’t know, here we have an ogre who has his life invaded by a series of fairytale characters. Determined to solve the problem, he makes a deal with Lord Farquaad and agrees to rescue a beautiful and mysterious princess.