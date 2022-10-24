Zendaya buys her father’s R$10 million mansion in Los Angeles | famous houses

Zendaya recently acquired a new property, but not for herself: the mansion was bought for her father. Located in Los Angeles, more specifically in the suburbs of the West Hills neighborhood, the house was sold for US$ 1.9 million, which corresponds to approximately R$ 10 million.
One of the rooms of the residence, which has a cozy fireplace — Photo: Disclosure
The kitchen was renovated and gained white quartz countertops — Photo: Disclosure
Built in 1990, the mansion has five bedrooms and bathrooms, spread over 315 m². As for the decor, the living room is covered with a wooden floor and its walls have been painted in a color called periwinkle – a shade of blue. In addition, the two rooms of the house have cozy fireplaces. The kitchen, which has been completely renovated, is made up of white quartz countertops and brown cabinets.
Main suite has ample space — Photo: Disclosure
The luxurious bathroom in the master suite — Photo: Disclosure
With three floors, the residence has an office on the first level, while the last one is occupied by a balcony, which gives access to a beautiful view of the mountains and the city. The master suite is spacious, equipped with a small living room with a sofa and a luxurious bathroom.
The external area of the residence has a pool and spa — Photo: Disclosure