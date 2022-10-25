10 Most Desired Fan-Favourite Premieres Expected in the Multiverse Saga

Marvel’s Phase Four is coming to an end with the release on November 11, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This particular era of Marvel hasn’t gone without controversy, as the Marvel fanbase continues to debate its merits or lack thereof, many insisting on keeping it in the Infinity Saga watermark.

As Marvel continues the stories of certain heroes like Thor, Doctor Strange and Ant-Man, audiences are wondering who can fill the voids left by the departures of Steve Rogers, Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff. As such, there are a number of anticipated hero debuts in Phases Five and Six that fans are eagerly awaiting.

10/10 Mister Fantastic

Few heroes who haven’t yet made their proper debut in the MCU are as coveted and eagerly awaited as Reed Richards, the patriarchal leader of Marvel’s First Family and the so-called smartest man in the universe. While every possible cast of Fantastic Four members is under the ever-watchful and critical eye of the internet fanbase, it’s Reed who attracts the most attention simply for the pivotal role he’s set to play across the entire MCU.

He is often a member of the acclaimed Illuminati and will certainly accompany the introduction of the Mutant era as well as The Kang Dynastyand secret wars. The favorite is John Krasinski, who played the role in cameo form during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

9/10 Daredevil

If there are any runners-up close to the fan-favorite debut besides the leader of the Fantastic Four, it has to be a feud between Miles Morales’ Spider-Man and Hell’s Kitchen’s perennial defender Daredevil. There has been speculation for some time as to whether Kevin Feige would decide to bring Netflix’s Marvel heroes into the MCU or not.

With the revelations of Vincent D’onofrio’s street villain Kingpin in the Archer hawkDisney Plus Series and Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock Spider-Man: No Way Home, it was evident that at least its most popular characters would actually do so (fingers crossed for Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones, Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle, and Mike Colter’s Luke Cage). Fan hype increased even further with Daredevil appearing in She-Hulk, and with the Phase Five roster of the SDCC announcement, including a Daredevil Born AgainDisney Plus series, fan wishlist wishes have finally been rewarded.

8/10 Bill Murray’s Quantum Realm Character

A lot of confusion online has been made about all the upcoming multiverse characters and possibilities for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. For starters, it will be the main vehicle in which we will meet the main antagonist of the entire Multiverse Saga, Kang (except for a softer version of him seen in the first season of Loki).

Rumors abound about the film, including the potential death of Scott Lang and his daughter Cassie taking on the mantle of ants, a debut for the classic comic book character MODOK, the return of Corey Stall as a form of Yellowjacket, and the as-yet-unrevealed role of Billy Murray. During the filming of SDCC Ant-Man 3, Murray seemed to know Janet Van Dyne in some way and may end up being an authority figure in the city of Chronopolis in the Quantum Realm.

7/10 Dating

With the recent release of wakanda foreverIn the latest trailer, Marvel fans have seen a lot more of the Submariner and are very pleased with what they’ve gathered. Not only does the titular antihero appear to have comic-accurate skills and looks (pointy ears and winged ankles intact), he’s poised to display a similarly commanding and alternately sympathetic personality, matching much of how he’s portrayed in his long history of Marvel.

While their people and homeland were changed by Ryan Coogler from Atlanteans to Mayans and from Atlantis to a submerged Mesoamerican empire to offer more inclusive Latino representation. Seeing as how Namor is literally Marvel’s first mutant, this bodes well for the ongoing introductions to a certain X contingent.

6/10 Miles Morales

With Sony’s adjacent Marvel Universe opening its door just a tiny bit to allow Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men and Tom Hardy’s Venom to play briefly in the MCU’s sandbox, it’s only a matter of time before Miles Morales finally make his MCU debut. And what a long-awaited milestone it will be, finally bringing a live-action Black Spider-Man to the big screen, offering more backward representation to marginalized populations, continuing in the tradition that Chadwick Boseman and Black Panther set in motion.

His initial debut at Sony Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was a big hit, but it’s hard to guess which Phase 5 or 6 multiversal offering Miles might first appear in. Chances are he’ll play a central role in Tom Holland’s fourth film Spider man movie or Avengers: Secret Wars.

5/10 the thing

While Sue and Johnny Storm are as integral as Reed Richards and Ben Grimm in Marvel’s First Family, after Mister Fantastic, the real wonder lies in the question of how the fan-favorite character, The Thing, can finally be properly rendered and portrayed in the series. screen.

After the glaring mistakes of three previous lackluster the fantastic four movies (apologies to Michael Chiklis), the FF diehards are still waiting for the quintessential version of the orange powerhouse. Despite Hulk family characters like She-Hulk and Abomination, comic book aficionados have been waiting for a real battle between the Thing and the Hulk for decades. Current casting rumors placed How I met your mother actor Jason Segal as the top wishlist favorite.

4/10 Iron heart

Since the heartbreaking death of Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel fans wondered who could take over the legacy version of Shellhead from the MCU. Comic book readers already know perfectly well that status tends to gravitate, depending on world circumstances, between James Rhodes’ War Machine and Riri Williams’ Ironheart.

Audiences already know that Dominique Thorne’s character Ironheart will make her debut in Black Panther Wakanda Forever, just like they know that Don Cheadle will be starring Armor Wars, an old planned Disney Plus series has now turned into a feature film. Ironheart generally tends to take on the proper mantle of Iron Man, often a rank-and-file member of the Young Avengers.

3/10 Blade

Already teased in the final credit tag scene at the beginning of eternal as he advised Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman, Mahershala Ali’s Blade is a fanboy’s dream come true. Marvel is ready to ditch its reboot of Blade sometime early in Phase 5, and the Daywalker will almost certainly be set to join the growing contingent of Marvel’s foray into the monster portion of its universe, as seen in the upcoming film. werewolf at night special through its title character and the amazing appearance of Man-Thing!

How Blade might contribute to the Black Knight’s convoluted backstory and the legacy of the Ebony Blade remains to be seen, but it’s a certainty that old-school Marvel loyalists are true to the Blade comics can’t wait to find out.

2/10 Victor Von Doom

Marvel comic book readers are aware of the bait-and-trade possibility that instead of Kang the Conqueror being the great villain of the Multiverse Saga, he could end up being the most legendary Fantastic Four villain of all time. The MCU still awaits the dreaded arrival of one of Marvel’s most recognizable and unrelenting antagonists, and it’s a guarantee that he will definitely appear in The fantastic Four film, which will launch the beginning of Phase Six.

It is also a lock that he will form an integral part of the Avengers: Secret Wars storyline if Marvel Studios stays relatively true to the original roots of this multi-team crossover arc. Audiences can expect as fair and convincing an adversary in Doctor Doom as they did in Thanos.

1/10 Abigail Brand

The internet is awash with rumors about War of Thrones‘ favorite Emilia Clarke’s new undisclosed role in the upcoming Secret Invasion Disney Plus series starring Samuel L. Jackson. The odds are leaning in favor of comic canon character Abigail Brand, a half-extraterrestrial human who also has the X gene and who ends up being the commander of SWORD.

Seeing as it was firmly established, Nick Fury now operates out of the SWORD orbital base, as witnessed in the events of Spider-Man: Far From Homeit’s a fair bet Clarke’s participation in Secret Invasion involves an incorporation of the Brand. This bodes well for Marvel fans, as Brand is often an integral component of Marvel serializations, including the Skrull incursions, the mutated Savage Lands, and the eventual reckoning with Galactus.