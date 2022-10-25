10 Tech News to Start Your Day (10/25)

Good morning, TechMundo! Check the Top 10 news from the universe of technology, science and entertainment – they are among the most important of the day. A great opportunity to keep up to date with the latest world events, isn’t it?

1. Bitcoin Sheik Victims Want Wesley Safadão’s Plane: The singer Wesley Safadão and other victims of Bitcoin Sheik are fighting in court for the possession of a plane valued at R$ 37 million, currently in the custody of the artist, also deceived in the fraud. Understand;

two. Post office holds electronics and objects auction today (24): During this Monday (24th) in São Paulo, the Correios will hold an auction of scrap objects. There are precisely 41,493 items, including iPhones, computers, accessories, jewelry, clothing and toys. Know more;

3. Apple releases iOS 16.1 with new features this Monday (24): Starting this Monday (24), iPhone users will be able to download iOS 16.1. The release, announced by Apple last week, fixes bugs in the update and also brings new features to the company’s smartphones. Check out;

4. Post office down: object tracking shows error message: This Monday (24), the tracking service of the Post Office was down, according to user complaints. Stay in;

5. House of the Dragon: last episode reverberates on the networks; see memes!: After a long wait from fans, the final episode of the first season of House of the Dragon finally arrived! Aired last Sunday (23) on HBO and HBO Max, the chapter brought a shocking scene. Look;

6. Twitter: Casimiro’s post becomes the most liked in Brazil: The digital influencer Casimiro Miguel now owns the title of tweet with the most likes in Brazil. Published on Sunday (23), the post on Twitter belied a fake news involving the streamer, who took the opportunity to demonstrate support for candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in Elections 2022. Click and check;

7. Heads up! Heavy spoilers for God of War: Ragnarok circulate on the internet: A few days after its release, God of War: Ragnarok has been receiving a veritable shower of spoilers on social media. The most recent and perhaps most impactful leak was released by an anonymous Twitter profile, which shared yesterday, Sunday (23), a revealing screenshot of the title of Santa Monica Studio. Don’t miss out;

8. One UI 5: Galaxy S22 starts receiving Android 13: Samsung started releasing today (22) an update with the official version of android 13 for cell phones Galaxy S22 line. See where the update is available;

9. Discover the 10 worst horror movies in the world: There were many horror films that created huge expectations before they hit theaters. But some ended up failing and are currently remembered in a negative light. Check out what they are;

10. Discover the most visited websites around the world, according to research: Hostinger analyzed which are the most visited sites in each location. During the search, they removed the search engine, Facebook and YouTube pages so they wouldn’t dominate the results. Click to find out!

