12 free Mac apps you might not know about

Mac users know how endless the possibilities are when it comes to apps. But most of the time, they either get paid or fall behind in terms of quality.

Of course, every rule has an exception. That’s why we present a warm selection of super useful apps that 100% fulfill their objective for Mac users.

Remembering that all the applications that we have listed here have their paid versions. But even on the free plan, they are highly functional for most people. Let’s check it out?

1. Bitwarden to manage passwords

This app is an open source password manager available for all major platforms – including iOS, iPadOS and macOS. You can access it on different devices and sync passwords unlimitedly and for free.

The app uses zero-knowledge encryption, which means that not even the company can access the information. A note: it also has the Android version and as an extension in Google Chrome.

two. skitch for your screenshots

Although the Preview app already has several features for taking screenshots on Mac, it still lacks some tools for the most assiduous users. with the app skitchyou can hide sensitive information and blur what you don’t need to see in the image without having to open multiple editors to do so.

3. Browser brave for more privacy online

If you are dissatisfied with the privacy of Google Chrome and don’t like to wait for Safari updates, a good choice is the Brave browser. It has a similar layout to Chrome, as well as features and extensions, but it has a very important focus on privacy, creating a barrier between your data and the outside world.

This browser blocks automatic tracking and blocks most ads. It also stops harmful scripts, making the connection faster.

4. CopyClip not to miss anything

The utility stores everything you copy on a clipboard and then manages that space. With the app, you can not only save text, but also preserve images and documents.

5. NetNewsWire to stay informed

The idea is quite simple: a personal news feed that makes it easy to subscribe to RSS feeds and offers search capabilities. It has a beautiful design and supports online feed sync services such as feedbin.

6. DaVinci Resolve for more robust edits

Macs already come with iMovie, a free basic video editor. But anyone who needs a more serious edition knows they can’t always count on him. A solution for those who don’t want to buy Adobe Premiere is DaVinci Resolve.

The app offers 8K editing, color correction, visual effects and audio post-production. The timeline has facial recognition and keyframe editing – pretty professional features for a free app.

7. lightworks for more robust edits #2

Another option for video editors is Lightworks, which takes care of editing not-so-simple videos. The good news is that it already comes with tutorials for those who don’t know anything about editing and need to start from scratch.

8. GIMP for sharper pictures

It’s an open source photo editor – almost like Photoshop, but for free. The only downside is that it can take a while to learn how to use this app because of the somewhat archaic interface.

9. pocket to save and read later

This reading app lets you save articles offline to read later. It can sync across multiple devices and organize saved items with tags.

10. Itsycal for an agenda in the menu bar

The app is a simple calendar in the menu bar for Mac. The difference is that it offers basic features such as the monthly calendar view and allows the creation and/or deletion of events.

11. HiddenMe to throw the mess under the rug

Also included in the menu bar, this app is very useful to show you a clean desktop without having to spend a lot of time tidying it up. Before streaming anything, just hide what’s on the desktop. Then just activate the mess again.

12. App Cleaner to clean up what’s left

This application ensures that anything you install and then delete from your Mac leaves no residual files. To do this, just start the app, throw everything you want to uninstall there and let it take care of the rest.

