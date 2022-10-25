13 werewolf movies to get in the Halloween mood

The full moon approaches…

In early October, Marvel got into the Halloween mood and introduced the world to its first special, Werewolf in the Night. Available on Disney+, the film is a love letter to the monster movies of the 1930s and 1940s. Taking advantage of the project’s arrival on Disney+, the I love cinema decided to present a list of 13 films with these lycanthrope monsters that generate so much fascination and fear. In addition, the selection arrives driven by the flood of horror productions that are remembered or released in this period. Choose your favorites and have a good marathon!

the good manners

Ana (Marjorie Estiano) hires Clara (Isabél Zuaa), a lonely nurse living on the outskirts of São Paulo, to babysit her unborn child. As the pregnancy progresses, Ana begins to show increasingly strange behaviors and sinister nocturnal habits that directly affect Clara.

Dog Soldiers – Hunting Dogs

A British squad is sent on a training mission in the Scottish Highlands against the Special Operations Squadron. Ignoring the children’s “bonfire” stories heard over the area, they continue with their mission and come across the bloody remains of the Special Operations Squad, and ferocious howls are pitching the night sky… With two men mortally wounded, they do. an escape, meeting a zoologist named Megan – who knows exactly what hunts them. What started out as what they thought was a training mission turns into a battle for their lives against the most unlikely enemies they ever expected – werewolves.

The Hour of the Werewolf

A series of murders terrifies Tarker’s Mills. Although the locals think a serial killer is to blame, Marty, a handicapped boy, knows that there is a werewolf in town. With the help of his sister, he decides to hunt him down.

Sinister: The Curse of the Werewolf

Defense attorney Kate (AJ Cook) becomes suspicious of one of her clients, who is being accused of the murder of a family that was on vacation. He thinks the accused is hiding something beyond what he appears to be.

Dark Moon

Ted (Michael Paré) is working in Nepal when he and his girlfriend are attacked by a mysterious creature. Ted is injured and she dies. To aid his recovery, Ted moves in with his sister, Janet (Mariel Hemingway) and son, Brett (Mason Gamble), but soon realizes he’s been attacked by a werewolf. Only Brett’s German Shepherd, Thor, is able to see that Ted is a danger to everyone around him.

possessed

Discover the story of two renegade sisters, Ginger and Brigitte. On the night of her first period, Ginger is attacked by a wild creature. She recovers from her injuries, but something is wrong. Brigite needs to save her sister and herself.

The werewolf

After his brother’s death, Larry Talbot (Lon Chaney Jr.) returns to his hometown. There, he is attacked by a wolf while trying to save a girl. After the bite, he finds out from a gypsy that he will change into a werewolf every night of the full moon. However, what Larry Talbot wants most is to heal from this bizarre transformation he cannot control.

The werewolf

Actor Lawrence Talbot (Benicio Del Toro), as a child, suffered the death of his mother and never returned to live with his father (Anthony Hopkins). More than two decades later, he is called upon by his future sister-in-law Gwen Conliffe (Emily Blunt) to help her find her missing fiancé. Upon returning to his father’s house, Talbot ends up getting involved in an investigation into violent deaths that happen on full moon nights, getting in touch with his past and discovering a secret that will change his life forever.

cursed

Three young people have their lives changed after being attacked by a werewolf, who is lost in Los Angeles. Their situation gets even more complicated after they learn that, in order to get rid of the curse passed by the bite, they need to kill the creature that attacked them.

An American Werewolf in London

David Kessler (David Naughton) and Jack Goodman (Griffin Dunne) are high school classmates, who came from the United States to visit England. Hitchhiking on the roads, they arrive in a small town. There they go to the bar, being coldly welcomed by the locals. The situation gets even worse when Jack asks why the place has candles and a pentagon on the wall. Leaving the place, they walk along a deserted and foggy road. Soon they realize that an animal is surrounding them. Jack is then attacked by a massive werewolf, having his body ripped apart. David flees, but is also attacked. He is only left with cuts on his face and shoulders, enough for him to transform into a werewolf.

A Wolf Among Us

After a small town is isolated by a blizzard, people begin to be chosen by a mysterious creature. A park ranger and a postal worker try to discover the truth and secure peace.

The Colonel and the Werewolf

Ponciano de Azeredo Furtado (Diogo Vilela) is a colonel of rank and farmer by inheritance who fights against his stepbrother, Pernambuco Nogueira (Selton Mello), to keep the lands of Fazenda Sobradinho and win the heart of his cousin Esmeraldina (Ana Paula Arósio). ). To win this battle, Ponciano must face beasts, loan sharks and thieves, in addition to getting involved with the bohemian life of the city and still shooing away haunts.