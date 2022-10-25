3 productions with Zoe Saldana for those who liked the actress in the Netflix series Recomeço

Zoe Saldana had her film debut with the movie A Luz da Fama (2000) and since then it has been achieving success after success.



Recently, Netflix released in its catalog the series Recomeço, starring Saldana.

If you liked the work of the actress in this beautiful novel, check it out 3 other great productions in which she is the protagonist.

1- Avatar

Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) was left paraplegic after combat on Earth. When his brother dies, Jake is selected to replace him in the Avatar program and travels to Pandora, an extraterrestrial moon, where he encounters various forms of life. The place is also home to the Na’Vi, humanoid beings who, despite being primitive, have greater physical capacity than humans.

2- Guardians of the Galaxy

In Guardians of the Galaxy, adventurer Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) finds himself the target of an unstoppable hunt after stealing a mysterious orb coveted by Ronan (Lee Pace), a powerful, ambitious villain who threatens the entire universe.

To escape danger, Quill is forced to team up with a quartet of misfits – Rocket (voice of Bradley Cooper), a gun-toting raccoon; Groot (Vin Diesel), a humanoid tree; the dark and deadly Gamora (Zoe Saldana); and the avenger Drax (Dave Bautista), the Destroyer.

3- In Search of Vengeance

After witnessing, at age 10, the murder of her parents by the mafia, Cataleya fixes in her head the desire for revenge and, at age 25, becomes a dangerous and cold professional assassin.

By Isabella Procopio