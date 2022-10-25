4 times Zendaya stole the show [LISTA]

Zendaya was again the winner of Emmy this Monday (12) as best actress, in addition to being the youngest producer nominated for the award. At just 26 years old, Zendaya surprised even the directors with his performance in the last season of euphoria (2019).

It means a lot. Thank you. To all the amazing actors in this category, I’m so honored to be standing by your side. Thanks to the amazing, amazing cast. Thank you for creating such a safe space to make this show very difficult. I love you all so much.

In addition to euphoria, Zendaya is also in the three recent films of Spider man like MJ next to Tom Holland. His first television role was in In the rhythm (2010) from the Disney Channel. She played the character rocky blue and placed her among Disney’s highest-paid teen stars.

Nonetheless, Zendaya has a number of films in which he excels. We have listed the best, check them out below:

Malcolm & Marie

Synopsis: n just one night, a couple formed by an up-and-coming filmmaker (John David Washington) and his actress girlfriend (Zendaya) live in conversations and growing tensions.

Dune

Synopsis: In the distant future, Duke Leto Atreides manages the desert planet Arrakis, also known as Dune, place of the only source of the rare substance called “melange”, used to extend human life, reach the speed of light and grant superhuman powers. humans. To that end he sends his son, Paul Atreides, a brilliant and talented young man born to a great destiny beyond his imagination, and his servants and concubine Lady Jessica, who is also a Bene Gesserit. They go to Dune in order to secure the future of their family and people. However, a bitter betrayal over the possession of melange causes Paul and Jessica to flee to the Fremen, natives of the planet who live in the farthest corners of the desert.

the show king

Synopsis: of humble origins and since childhood dreaming of a magical world, PT Barnum defies social barriers by marrying the daughter of his father’s boss and kick-starts the realization of his greatest desire by opening a kind of museum of curiosities. The venture fails, but he soon envisions a daring way out: producing a major show starring freaks, frauds, weirdos and rejects of all kinds.

Space Jam: A New Legacy

In Looney Tunes, Zendaya malso shows her talent as a voice actress, by lending her voice to the character Lola Bunny.

Synopsis: in Space Jam: A New Legacy, the artificial intelligence, Al G (Dom Cheadle) kidnaps Lebron James’ son and sends the legendary Los Angeles Lakers player to a parallel reality, where only Warner Bros. To rescue his son, he’ll need to win an epic basketball match against digital super-versions of the biggest stars in NBA and WNBA history.