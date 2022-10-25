6 Tweaks You Need to Make Now in Firefox for More Privacy | Privacy

Firefox has settings that, when adjusted, offer safer and more private browsing. Mozilla’s browser has, for example, a mode that automatically loads the HTTPS versions of websites and also has a tracking protection feature, which blocks cryptominers and trackers used on social media platforms. Also, simple actions like switching the default search engine to DuckDuckGo help you avoid sharing your search behavior with the websites you visit. Thinking about helping you to have a safer online browsing, the TechTudo Here are six tweaks you should make to Firefox now for more privacy.

List brings together six tweaks you need to make in Firefox for more privacy

1. Stop data collection

Mozilla, the maker of Firefox, collects browsing data to improve the user experience. If you want more privacy when using the browser, you can disable the collection of this information. To do this, click on the list icon located in the upper right corner of the screen and select “Settings”. Then go to “Privacy & Security”, scroll down and click on “Firefox Data Collection and Usage”. Finally, uncheck the three boxes.

Manage the data that Firefox can collect to ensure greater browsing privacy

2. Switch search engine to DuckDuckGo

Firefox has Google as its default search engine, where you have to browse in an incognito tab for more privacy. This is because, in the traditional way, the search engine shares the terms queried with the websites that are clicked on the results page, stores the search history and displays ads related to the search during navigation.

In Firefox, it is possible to change the search engine to DuckDuckGo. The rival search engine allows you to browse more privately, as it does not keep your search history and prevents the user from search leakage (or search leak, in Portuguese), covering the navigation tracks and redirecting the internet user’s clicks so that the sites do not know which terms were searched. In addition, DuckDuckGo displays encrypted versions of pages in results and blocks online trackers, which results in fewer ads.

Use DuckDuckGo as the default search engine in Firefox to ensure greater privacy

To change the search engine to DuckDuckGo, go to Firefox settings and go to the “Search” tab. In the “Default Search Engine” field, change to DuckDuckGo from the drop-down menu.

3. Enable ‘HTTPS only’ mode

Another important tweak when it comes to privacy and security is enabling “HTTPS only” mode. With it, Firefox automatically accesses encrypted – and therefore more secure – versions of websites. Thus, communications between the page’s server and the user’s computer are protected. To enable the feature, open your browser settings and go to “Privacy & Security”. In the “HTTPS-only mode” field, check “Enable HTTPS-only mode in all windows”.

HTTPS-only mode opens only secure versions of websites

4. Prevent websites from requesting access to your location

Preventing websites from requesting access to the computer’s location prevents users from receiving the alert and thus running the risk of accepting permission unintentionally. It is worth mentioning that, with access to the internet user’s location, pages and search engines can make personalized suggestions. Furthermore, in case of breaches in Firefox, the information can be intercepted and used by cybercriminals.

Restrict access to your location in Firefox to ensure greater privacy

To make the adjustment, just open the browser settings and go to “Privacy and Security”. Then, under “Permissions”, go to “Settings” in the “Location” line and uncheck the box at the bottom of the window. You can also remove all sites that have access to the location by selecting them and clicking “Remove Site”. On the same tab, you can disable microphone and camera permissions.

5. Clear browsing history and cookies

Another fundamental adjustment to ensure privacy in Firefox is to clear browsing history and cookies – data packets sent by a website to the user’s browser when the user visits the page. In addition to eliminating accumulated data and improving browser speed, the action prevents information from being intercepted by third parties – whether criminals who exploit breaches or people who use the same computer as you.

Clear Firefox cookies for more privacy browsing

To make the adjustments, open your browser settings and select “Privacy & Security”. In the “Cookies and site data” field, enable “Erase cookies and site data when Firefox is closed”. To clear the browsing history, go to the “History” field and click on the “Clear History” button. You can also prevent Firefox from storing this data by checking the “Clear history when Firefox closes” box.

6. Enable tracking protection

Firefox has an enhanced tracking protection feature. With it, the browser blocks items such as social media and digital identity trackers, cryptominers and cross-site cookies, ensuring greater privacy while browsing. To enable the feature and protect your information online, open Firefox’s privacy and security settings, and in the “Enhanced Tracking Protection” field, select the desired security level. The “Standard” option is already pre-selected, but you can also switch to “Strict” and “Custom” modes.

Firefox has improved tracking protection mode

with information from LifeHacker

