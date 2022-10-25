Abel Ferreira denies Palmeiras’ search for Gatito Fernández, from Botafogo: ‘We are not looking for goalkeepers. Whoever says that is a lie

O palm trees is not in the market looking for players for the next season. The statement came from the technician Abel Ferreirain a press conference after the club’s 3-0 victory over Avaí, last Saturday night.

“The kids are the future of the club. I hear the noise, especially on the internet, that we have to hire and, in fact, we don’t have to hire anyone”, began the Portuguese, already talking about the goalkeeper position, more specifically:

“Palmeiras has three top goalkeepers, they are not looking for any goalkeeper. Whoever says that is a lie, but I could speak in other positions and I say right away: if we sign, it will be one or two players, no more, and if we sign. We are going to value all the work that is done, we are going to do very little tweaking, because we believe in all the work that is done,” he added.

The denial of information about the search for a goalkeeper comes hours after the Paraguayan Kitty Fernándezat the end of the contract with the Botafogoto state that both Palmeiras and São Paulo would have sought him out, in an interview with journalist André Hernan.

The club has the starting and selectable Weverton, Marcelo Lomba and Vinicius Silvestre to defend the Palmeiras goal. The coach, therefore, gave indications that only one-off signings will be made for the next season and that the base will be widely used.

The next “final” of Verdão will be on Tuesday, against Athletico-PR, at Arena da Baixada, at 21:45 (GMT), for the 34th round. It will be the reunion of the teams after the dispute of the semifinals of Libertadores, when the team of Abel Ferreira was eliminated.