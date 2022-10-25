About to leave? Vitor Pereira talks about future at Corinthians after new ‘farewell’ news

The soap opera of Vítor Pereira’s renewal or not with Corinthians gained another chapter this Tuesday

After being runner-up in the Brazil’s Cup and have a vacancy in CONMEBOL Libertadores almost assured way Brazilian championshipO Corinthians already thinking about 2023.

The permanence of coach Vítor Pereira is one of the big issues and the soap opera gained another chapter this Tuesday, when Craque Neto revealed, in the program “Os Donos da Bola”, the TV Bandeirantes, that Portuguese should not stay. In contact with ESPN, however, Victor spoke about the situation.

“At this time, I cannot confirm or deny the information.“, said the Portuguese, exclusively.

For Corinthians, Vítor Pereira reached the quarterfinals of Libertadores and the final of the Copa do Brasil. Currently, the team occupies the 4th place in the Brasileirão, with one less game than your competitors.

In 54 games, Vítor Pereira has 22 wins, 18 draws and 14 losses, with 63 goals scored and 46 conceded. On Wednesday, the team enters the field to face the Fluminenseat Neo Química Arena.

Corinthians upcoming games

– Fluminense (C) – 10/26 – Brazilian Championship

– Goiás (F) – 10/29 – Brazilian Championship

– Flamengo (F) – 11/02 – Brazilian Championship