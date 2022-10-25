After PlayStation 5 goes up in price, Xbox Series S/X can get cheaper

After the winning strategy of having two variants of your console, the Microsoft may be considering lowering the price of Xbox Series S and Xbox Series Xto get a more aggressive price than the PS5.

now the Microsoft is considering a more aggressive move to attract more customers to its platform and services that are very competitively priced.

While the Sony recently increased the price of PlayStation 5even having reduced its production costs, Microsoft can take advantage of this moment to sell its consoles at even lower prices.

Microsoft may announce price drop for Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X!

when the Microsoft was asked about this possible increase, they always replied that they had no intention of changing the price of the console. But now there are two pieces of information and a rumor that are heading towards a possible and necessary drop in the price of their consoles.

THE targeta well-known chain of stores in the United Statesreduced the price of Xbox All Accessthe rental service Xbox Series X with gamepass. The service went from $34.99 a month to $24.99 a month, which could mean a drop of $50 for anyone looking to buy the console at full price.

O XBox Series S nthis store also has a very attractive promotion, because for 299$ you get the console, a command and a copy of the Call Of Dutty Modern Warfare 2.

Source: generationxbox