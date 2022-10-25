Age of Empires is announced for mobile

Microsoft announced news during the game’s anniversary broadcast

A series of news for lovers of the Age of Empires franchise was announced by Microsoft this Tuesday (25). On the game’s 25th anniversary broadcast, the company has announced that one of the blockbuster titles will soon be available for mobile.

Virtually no information about the mobile version of Age of Empires has been shared by Microsoft and World’s Edge Studio, the developer responsible for the game’s release. The only information was shared by the game’s official profile on Twitter, officializing the arrival of the mobile version..

“Experience the power of an empire in the palm of your hand and command your armies at the touch of a finger. Age of Empires is coming,” said the game’s official Twitter profile.

The arrival of the game for mobile phones was not being considered by most fans, but it was something that had been on Microsoft’s radar for quite some time. Recently, for example, they teamed up with Tencent to launch a mobile version in China called Return to Empire.

The game was very well received by players in the region, and it seems that it served as an embryonic project for them to choose to launch a mobile version in the west as well. Now, it remains to be seen when the launch will take place, in addition to the devices where it will be available.

Microsoft confirms news for console

Despite taking gamers by surprise, this was not the only news announced by Microsoft for Age of Empires. In the game’s anniversary broadcast, the company also confirmed the arrival of Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition for Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. In addition, Age of Empires IV has also been confirmed on consoles.

This novelty was already more anticipated by the players. This is because the website responsible for registering games in Europe, PEGI, had registered the game hours before the announcement was made official by Microsoft. In this way, the reworked version of the game will be present on consoles, cloud and PC.

The two games will gain new command systems and interfaces adapted to tabletop consoles



Source: Microsoft