Almighty Xi causes bloodbath on Chinese stock exchange

The Congress of the Communist Party of China ended as expected, with the coronation of Xi Jinping, who will be entitled to an unprecedented third term as president of the country.

But investors didn’t like the advance of hard-line communists and the prospect of a crackdown on some of China’s most dynamic companies — causing a bloodbath in US-listed Chinese stocks.

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index, which tracks dozens of Chinese companies listed on US stock exchanges, fell 14%, plunging to its lowest level since April 2013, according to the The Wall Street Journal. the loss in market cap surpassed US$ 73 billion.

“This Xi signals a more centralized and planned economy, with less room for the private sector,” said a Brazilian manager.

Alibaba’s ADRs dropped more than 12% and fell below the IPO price in 2014. Other big companies with double-digit drops were Baidu, Tencent and JD.com.

On the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the day was also marked by significant losses. The Hang Seng index ended with a devaluation of 6.4%, the biggest drop since 2008.

In the opinion of managers, Xi’s recent moves increase the degree of opacity of the already opaque Beijing government. Figures seen as more favorable to economic opening were removed from the command center.

Meanwhile, signs are mounting that Chinese growth is no longer the same. Despite massive public investments, productivity is falling.

The GDP data that was supposed to be published last week only came out today and showed an advance of 3.9% in the third quarter. It was a slightly better number than expected, but far from rates above 10% – not to mention the lack of credibility of statistics in the country.

In an article in Financial Times, economist Ruchir Sharma outlines a scenario in which China’s growth is expected to decline to an average of 2.5% in the coming years. The slowdown reflects unfavorable demographics, falling productivity and excessive indebtedness.

“China, with its population falling and productivity down, had been growing through an unsustainable injection of capital,” says Sharma. “China is now a middle-income country, a stage where many economies naturally start to slow down.”

Giuliano Guandalini